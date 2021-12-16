SAN DIEGO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RevUp by MD Revolution, a provider of full-suite Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) solutions, today announced a partnership with athenahealth, Inc. through the company's Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace, this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers to monitor and manage care for patients living with chronic conditions through comprehensive technology and clinical programs as a service, including a dedicated team of health coaches — to reach more patients in less time, without disrupting current workflows.
With its turn-key programs, RevUp by MD Revolution acts as extension of the practice, delivering effective and compliant care management programs that improve the patient experience and generate practice revenue. "There are significant unique features of RevUp that define a remote care program's scalability -- speed to implementation and enrollment and having access to clinical teams to perform the work and make codes billable," said Paul Huffman, VP of Sales and Business Development. "Our RevUp team leverages built-in athenahealth workflows to enroll qualified Medicare patients for the practice, prompted by enrollment flags and trigger ordering by service. Practices can see enrollment status real-time in the existing clinical workflow, and patients begin receiving CCM and RPM services in less than 5 days."
From enrollment, the RevUp clinical team delivers customized care plans through telephone coaching and escalation protocols, allowing practices oversight of their remote or chronic care patients between office visits, without having to learn new systems or hire additional staff. Patients receive 2-way digital engagement through the RevUp application and integrated devices, and 24/7 emergency response.
RevUp's Remote Patient Monitoring solutions compliment Chronic Care Management via the RevUp Care Hub, a fully featured Remote Patient Monitoring platform with a wide selection of compatible cellular-enabled devices. Devices are ordered, provisioned, and shipped directly to patients, with no up-front cost and no long-term commitment to the practice. Vitals are passed back to the patient chart and the practice receives tasks within athenahealth for patients that require attention.
RevUp is the only care management app integrated with athenahealth providing automated claims creation via the RevUp billing engine, eliminating the manual claim creation step for each patient, every month. RevUp can be deployed seamlessly in days, not weeks, and scaled to any practice size, with no upfront capital expense and no requirement to purchase equipment to provide RPM services.
"Key to achieving a program that is efficient, effective and sustainable, is creating a seamless, intuitive user experience for the patient and provider, and that's what our integration with athenahealth accomplishes," said Michael Moore, Vice President of Product at MD Revolution. "Now athenaOne users can have access to the uniquely comprehensive features of our remote care programs, like telephonic patient enrollment, our dedicated team of health coaches, cellular connected devices, and automatic claims creation. RevUp allows programs to get off the ground seamlessly with faster reimbursements – all while living in the athenahealth environment."
athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented software and services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination services for hospital and ambulatory clients nationwide. The company's vision is to build a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, MD Revolution joins a network of like-minded healthcare professionals who are looking to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.
To learn more about MD Revolution's new integrated application RevUp, please visit MD Revolution's product listing page on the Marketplace.
About MD Revolution, Inc.
MD Revolution, Inc. is an innovative Care Management company uniquely combining technology, services, and analytics to produce scalable, high-touch care models that enrich the patient-provider experience, improve the health of millions of patients, and enhance the profitable, effective practice of medicine for thousands of providers. MD Revolution's remote care programs mitigate the challenges associated with meeting the requirements for Medicare's Chronic Care Management (CCM), Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), RPM for RHC/FQHC's, Behavioral Health Integration (BHI), Annual Wellness Visits (AWV) and population health programs. Solutions are available as turn-key solutions, software-as-a-service, and through reseller partners.
About athenahealth Marketplace
The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth services and allow customers to create highly tailored user experiences. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 250 solutions across 60 categories that are seamlessly integrated with athenaNet, athenahealth's network-enabled platform through which the company offers medical records, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination service offerings.
