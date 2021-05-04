FREDERICK, Md., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CIAN Diagnostics is maintaining its strategic position on the front lines of the COVID-19 battlefield through its partnership with the Maryland Department of Health to provide and process over 500 free tests a day at a newly established Prince George's County testing site.
The testing site on the campus of City of Praise Family Ministries in Landover illustrates the expanding partnership between Frederick-based CIAN and the MDH. CIAN has been working closely with state officials to keep Maryland safe throughout the pandemic.
"As more Marylanders become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, it is critical that we continue using every tool at our disposal to end this pandemic," said Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford. "Testing allows us to keep a close eye on when and where the virus spreads and reminds us to be vigilant to keep those who are not yet vaccinated safe."
CIAN is the only privately-owned lab recognized by the Maryland Governor's office as a COVID-19 testing "Preferred Provider." The company also maintains one of the fastest average turnaround times for reporting COVID-19 test results, less than 30 hours, as reported by independent monitoring firms.
Through a strong foundation in its partnership with Maryland COVID-19 Testing Task Force, and supported by their leadership, CIAN has been able to process over 1 million tests for the residents of Maryland and contiguous states.
"Working with the Testing Task Force on this project is a meaningful way for CIAN to provide access to much-needed testing to all residents of Maryland," said CIAN CEO Kyle Koeppler. "Our goal is, and always has been, to keep Maryland safe as we all work toward brighter days."
CIAN conducts a range of COVID testing services, for a broad range of community sectors. Services include same-day Point of Care Antigen testing and RT-PCR testing for high-profile clients that include Maryland state legislators and their staff. In addition to government agencies, CIAN provides testing for school districts, summer camps, private businesses, health care providers and individuals.
The COVID-19 testing site at City of Praise Family Ministries is open Mondays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Physician referrals are not necessary. Walk-ins are welcome.
