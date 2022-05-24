A New Collaborative Business Relationship Begins
NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --MDsave, the nation's leading online purchasing platform for healthcare procedures, announced today that a settlement has been reached with Green Imaging LLC.
Green Imaging and MDSave, both leaders in providing affordable diagnostic healthcare have reached an amicable settlement of the lawsuit pending in the Western District of Texas, with neither party admitting any wrongdoing. As part of that settlement, the parties have agreed to enter a new collaborative business relationship to provide cost effective access to health care and health care professionals.
"We are grateful to bring resolution today and move towards a future collaboration that best serves the community by providing transparent, affordable, quality care" says Paul Ketchel, chief executive officer, MDsave. "We continue to be committed to bringing healthcare to people in every community."
"Green Imaging looks forward to the partnership with MDsave and the continuation of our shared mission to make healthcare affordable," said Cristin A. Dickerson, chief executive officer of Green Imaging.
About MDsave
Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., MDsave is the nation's leading online purchasing platform for healthcare services — bringing together patients seeking affordable, reliable care with providers offering high-quality services at fair prices. Using cutting-edge technology, MDsave simplifies the healthcare billing process for patients and providers alike through transparent bundled pricing and upfront payment. MDsave's patented technology also helps employers and payers offer more value to employees and policyholders with out-of-pocket deductible costs. For more information, visit http://www.mdsave.com.
About Green Imaging
Green Imaging helps employers manage employee health by offering a full range of competitively priced diagnostic services in 49 states. Since most imaging facilities work under capacity, Green Imaging negotiates fair-market prices for excess time slots and passes the savings directly to end-users. It then delivers transparent up-front pricing for all imaging so that employers and employees enjoy transparent and competitive pricing along with high-quality care from our board-certified and fellowship-trained radiologists. If you would like more information about the diagnostic imaging market, technology, or Green Imaging, please contact drdickerson@greenimaging.net.
