Unique Payer Partnership Provides Innovative Value-Based Care Options to Employers
NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MDsave, the nation's leading online purchasing platform for healthcare procedures, announced today a strategic partnership with Sana, a leading provider of affordable health plans for small businesses. Combining level-funded plans and MDsave's locked-in cash-pay rates for medical procedures purchased prior to treatment, this partnership creates an innovative cost containment network strategy for employers.
This MDsave and Sana combined network delivers a comprehensive offering of medical services and care navigation minimizing cost, improving access to care, and streamlining the experience of employees. This partnership also expedites the provider revenue cycle, paying all providers rapidly within days of treatment.
"In seeking a channel partner, we looked for an expert in level-funded health plan benefits with a disruptive model and symbiotic mission to help people afford their care. Sana is the perfect fit," says Paul Ketchel, chief executive officer, MDsave. "This partnership accelerates our user-base growth for both self-pay and level-funded members. Joining forces with Sana offers choice to employer populations, particularly for small businesses, without the cost burden of traditional networks."
The partnership marries MDsave's network including thousands of providers, 340+ hospitals and hundreds of ambulatory care sites to Sana's universe of members and employers. This integrated offering delivers savings for Sana employers, streamlines member engagement, and rapidly expands MDsave's universe of users.
"As an organization, our mission is to address the escalating cost of health benefits for small employers who are the backbone of our economy," says Will Young, chief executive officer and co-founder of Sana. "The partnership with MDsave offers further transparency benefiting employers, providers, and members alike."
About MDSave
Headquartered in Nashville, TN, MDsave is the nation's leading online purchasing platform for healthcare services — bringing together patients seeking affordable, reliable care with providers offering high-quality services at fair prices. Through innovative technology, MDsave simplifies the healthcare billing process for patients and providers alike through transparent bundled pricing and upfront payment. MDsave's patented technology also supports employers and payers to deliver more value to employees and policyholders minimizing out-of-pocket deductible costs. For more information, visit http://www.mdsave.com.
About Sana
Austin-headquartered Sana provides small businesses with dependable health plans at affordable prices. Through value-based care, the Sana Care ecosystem of world-class providers, direct primary care and more, Sana is reducing the cost of high-quality care. Sana is making it easier than ever to administer benefits for employers and offers simplified health plans and top-notch customer service to employees. Sana provides healthcare to small businesses that drives down costs while simultaneously delivering an exceptional quality of care. For more information, visit http://www.sanabenefits.com.
