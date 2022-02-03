NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MDsave, the nation's leading online purchasing platform for healthcare procedures, has announced the successful receipt of two United States patents for its Bundled Services and Pricing Tool.
The patents further strengthen MDsave's intellectual property and validate the innovative features of the company's technology platform. Paul Ketchel, MDsave's founder and chief executive officer, said, "aggregating healthcare pricing and dicerning the complexity of billing statements for medical services present challenges for both providers and patients. Our efforts have generated improvement in the patient experience as well as delivering health system and employer partner benefits. We are delighted to play a significant role in making healthcare affordable and pricing more transparent."
Consumers are paying for a greater portion of their healthcare out of pocket — largely due to high deductible health plans and the overall rising cost of health insurance. As a result, price has become the driving factor in an individual's healthcare decision-making process. While individuals do not want to compromise on quality, they are willing to travel and search for competitively-priced procedures. The MDsave platform offers upfront, transparent pricing on 1,900+ procedures that are easily shoppable and instantly accessible to patients and employers.
The patent was awarded for MDsave's proprietary Bundled Services technology, which facilitates the creation of a single price for healthcare services. The additional patent was granted for MDsave's proprietary Pricing Tool & Talk Live Button including an application server-provided pricing tool, a service pricing information database based on geography, and a cost adjustment information database.
MDsave's platform recommends pricing to providers but also has the flexibility to allow provider organizations to set their own prices. Each record includes the primary service, purchase price, payment amount for the primary service, and compensation information for primary service payment.
Transparent pricing is necessary to ensure that healthcare remains affordable and that patients are compliant with recommended preventive care services.
