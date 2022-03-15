NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MDsave, the nation's leading online purchasing platform for healthcare procedures, announced today a partnership with AccuReg, a market leader in intelligent digital patient access, intake, and engagement. The partnership offers hospitals tremendous benefit, by improving patient experience and satisfaction while driving downstream revenue to partner hospital clients.
"We are excited about this partnership as it solidifies patients' abilities to have access to the best, and most affordable healthcare options," says, Paul Ketchel, chief executive officer of MDsave. "We know how critical it is to offer patients affordable options for necessary healthcare services especially for those with high deductibles or who must pay directly. This partnership will make healthcare more affordable without compromising quality."
AccuReg enables patients to digitally engage with their healthcare while helping hospitals reduce costs, overcome staffing challenges, maximize revenue, and improve patient satisfaction. Through this agreement, MDsave and AccuReg developed a front-end revenue cycle workflow allowing patient access staff to provide a low-cost option for self-pay patients (those who have no insurance). During registration, AccuReg detects self-pay patients and alerts staff in real-time to offer patients the MDsave bundled rate, which includes both facility and professional fees. This bundled rate is typically over 40 percent less than normal hospital rates. MDsave developed an extensive patent portfolio enabling the transparent purchase, shopping, and payment of bundled healthcare services.
"The combination of AccuReg EngageCare® and the MDsave bundled service options streamlines the registration process, ensures compliance, and enhances the satisfaction of patients struggling to afford the rising cost of healthcare, a win/win for both patients and hospitals," said Conrad Coopersmith, chief growth officer at AccuReg.
About MDSave
Headquartered in Nashville, TN, MDsave is the nation's leading online purchasing platform for healthcare services—bringing together patients seeking affordable, reliable care with providers offering high-quality services at fair prices. Through innovative technology, MDsave simplifies the healthcare billing process for patients and providers alike through transparent bundled pricing and upfront payment. MDsave's patented technology also supports employers and payers to deliver more value to employees and policyholders minimizing out-of-pocket deductible costs. For more information, visit http://www.mdsave.com.
About AccuReg
AccuReg, the market leader in patient access, provides health systems and hospitals with a single platform, EngageCare®, that integrates patient access, intake, and engagement to combat staffing challenges, reduce costs and increase net revenue. Using an advanced rules engine, intelligent automation and intuitive digital tools, patients and staff can complete error-free pre-registration and registration, check-in via a digital front door, make payments from price estimates and communicate bi-directionally in real time. We ensure the data integrity required to eliminate denials, collections, and write-offs to protect net revenue. AccuReg ranked #1 2021 Best in KLAS® for Patient Access and ranked #1 by Black Book Market Research in Patient Access for four consecutive years. https://www.accuregsoftware.com/
