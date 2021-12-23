BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MDsave, Inc. a pioneer in the bundling of healthcare services, transparent pricing, and direct to consumer healthcare; yesterday filed a lawsuit against Sesame, Inc., Green Imaging, LLC, and Tripment, Inc (defendants).
The complaint alleges patent and trademark infringement, violation of the Texas Harmful Access by Computer Act, a penal statute, and a host of other business torts. The complaint alleges that defendants are illegally attempting to usurp MDsave's business by falsely representing to patients that defendants have contractual relationships and negotiated pricing with the providers listed on defendants' websites when, in many or most instances, they do not.
Instead of taking the time to form relationships with leading health care providers, as MDsave has successfully done, defendants allegedly "scraped" MDsave's website to fraudulently claim they have a significant network of trusted and vetted healthcare providers. To this end, the complaint alleges that defendants, working together, wholesale copied the procedures, pricing and providers listed on the MDsave website and used that information to populate their own websites.
MDsave has strategically built their patent portfolio, staking and holding their claim and patents in this industry since 2013, making MDsave the preeminent leader in transparent pricing, direct to consumer healthcare, and the bundling of healthcare services patents. Protecting their intellectual property portfolio is critical to ensuring a level playing field for all market players to ensure affordable healthcare pricing nationwide. MDsave maintains a high level of quality and integrity for their patients and providers and expects the same from organizations in the marketplace.
In addition to unfair business claims, MDsave also alleges widespread intellectual property infringement. MDsave's patent portfolio currently includes a combination of over 25 patents and patents pending. These include software and methods patents focused on:
- Bundled healthcare services, payments, and reimbursements
- Construction of healthcare bundles
- Healthcare virtual payment systems
- Transparency pricing methods
- Pharmaceutical bundling
The lawsuit alleges infringement of patents and trademarks related to MDsave's platform and its related innovations. These tools are all made possible through proprietary bundling technology that enables upfront, patient friendly pricing, making medical procedures shoppable and instantly transactable for patients, employers, providers, and hospitals everywhere.
Over the last decade, MDsave has developed a large portfolio of patented technologies, methods, and workflow innovations that help patients and healthcare service providers achieve significant improvements in their lives, businesses, and operations. MDsave will be launching the first phase of its patent and technology licensing program in January 2022 and will continue to aggressively protect its patents, copyrights and trademarks on behalf of itself and its licensees. A full list of patents is available on the MDsave website.
The lawsuit was filed in Texas's Western District as Case # 6:21-cv-01338 (copy attached) and seeks to prevent Sesame, Green Imaging, and Tripment from using MDsave's patented technologies and protected data in their business; and to recover damages caused by the infringement and other violations against MDsave, Inc.
