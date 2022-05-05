For A Shopping Cart Experience to Build a Bundled Medical Service Payment
NASHVILLE, Tenn. , May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MDsave, the nation's leading online purchasing platform for healthcare procedures has secured an additional U.S. Patent. The patent is for a 'Shopping Cart' experience when an individual is ready to 'build' their bundled service for a specific healthcare need. This patent is the latest of 14+ US issued patents centering around bundled healthcare services.
The MDsave platform offers patients a selection of bundled healthcare services and determines an all-inclusive price for procedures covering an entire care episode.
The MDsave 'shopping cart' functionality is similar to a typical retail online experience and will allow an individual to select a procedure (like hip replacement) building the necessary components into a total purchase price covering a complete service. This cart would also includes any aligned "apparatus" (like a medical device). Similar to an online retail store, the shopping cart would remain saved until a patient decided to follow through with the purchase. The check out feature is presented in a step by step easy to understand format.
"MDsave pioneered the invention of medical shopping carts with the core purpose of making it easier for consumers to afford and purchase needed healthcare services. This proprietary process will power providers and healthcare systems in their quest to transact transparent bundled healthcare services. We are pleased the U.S. Patent Office has recognized the novelty and innnovation of the MDsave shopping cart feature," says Paul Ketchel, chief executive officer, MDsave.
MDsave continues to develop tools fulfilling its mission to make healthcare accessible to everyone. Their technology is changing the way we shop for medical care as it reaches people of all socio-economic backgrounds.
For more information, please see additional information about the patent here US 10,991,021
About MDSave
Headquartered in Nashville, TN, MDsave is the nation's leading online purchasing platform for healthcare services — bringing together patients seeking affordable, reliable care with providers offering high-quality services at fair prices. Through innovative technology, MDsave simplifies the healthcare billing process for patients and providers alike through transparent bundled pricing and upfront payment. MDsave's patented technology also supports employers and payers to deliver more value to employees and policyholders minimizing out-of-pocket deductible costs. For more information, visit http://www.mdsave.com.
