NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MDsave, the nation's leading online purchasing platform for healthcare procedures, secured two new United States Patents for Virtual Payment and Deductible Checker Technology. MDsave generates pricing through proprietary software leveraging machine learning techniques based on healthcare service and medical condition parameters as well as user preferences. Each new patent validates and MDsave is the industry leader in medical service bundling enabling affordable, high quality medical care.
"These patents extend MDsave's innovative approach to healthcare service bundling," says Paul Ketchel, chief executive officer of MDsave. "Giving consumers access to transparent pricing with the ability to compare the cost of services with deductibles puts them in control of their healthcare."
In a season where rising healthcare costs and higher deductibles are likely to continue, cost will drive an individual's healthcare decision-making process. By partnering with trusted care delivery organizations, MDsave provides easy to access quality healthcare at fair prices. By bundling procedure costs with physician fees, consumers pay one inclusive price with no surprise billing after their appointment.
The Virtual Payment system delivers a pricing tool with service pricing and cost adjustment information allowing a virtual account with funds transacted in the marketplace. Deductible checker provides the consumer with immediate access to their in-network and out-of-network deductible and out-of-pocket max.
About MDSave
Headquartered in Nashville, TN, MDsave is the nation's leading online purchasing platform for healthcare services — bringing together patients seeking affordable, reliable care with providers offering high-quality services at fair prices. Through innovative technology, MDsave simplifies the healthcare billing process for patients and providers alike through transparent bundled pricing and upfront payment. MDsave's patented technology also supports employers and payers to deliver more value to employees and policyholders minimizing out-of-pocket deductible costs. For more information, visit http://www.mdsave.com.
