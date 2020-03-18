WALNUT CREEK, Calif., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mt. Diablo Unitarian Universalist Church (MDUUC) in Walnut Creek, CA, officially closed its campus for regular activities and worship services last week, to safeguard against the spread of coronavirus among its more than 600 active members and friends.
But because MDUUC, led by Lead Minister Rev. Leslie Takahashi, has been for years devising innovative ways to welcome and engage community members challenged to physically attend, MDUUC enjoyed a seamless transition to a wholly livestreamed Sunday Worship. In fact, the Sunday March 15 service enjoyed an audience of 323 from the SF Bay Area and well beyond, a bit above average in-person attendance this quarter! Rev. Rodney Lemery facilitated an MDUUC Coffee Hour Connection afterward on Facebook where comments centered on praise Rev. David Usher's message (Religion is Your Deeds, Not Creeds), the great music of MDUUC's House Band led by Music Director Mark Tuning and gratitude for being able to connect although 'socially distanced.'
A welcoming faith community, MDUUC has established multiple means of continued community connection through these trying times -- to counter the emotional toll of physical isolation. All are welcome and hundreds are participating in large and smaller groups for:
- Sunday Worship Services at 10:15 am via Livestream (link to join at www.mduuc.org)
- Wednesday evening Meditation via ZOOM link from 6:30-7:30 pm
- Lunch Hour Monday through Friday via ZOOM link at 12:00 -1:00 pm
- Coffee & Conversation ZOOM's (links emailed in advance)
Members can request to reserve ZOOM 'rooms' the same way physical room reservation requests have been managed for years - via a request form in the footer of the church website. Participants then 'click-in' at the designated meeting time from home computers or smartphones. MDUUC anticipates continuing its online and livestream connection options after in-person services resume – in recognition of ongoing challenges for many with physical, distance, family or health challenges.
Unitarian Universalist Association (UUA) President Susan Frederick-Gray said more than a year ago, 'this is no time for a casual faith.' UU values – respect for the worth and dignity of every person, for our environment and the interconnected web of life, is needed in this world. MDUUC is committed to living its values, which means offering sanctuary in these times, both physical and emotional; and providing for continued, caring connection, welcoming all.
MDUUC is a welcoming community. We live our Unitarian Universalist (UU) values, nurturing compassion and courage, nourishing spirit, honoring the worth and dignity of everyone, and the interconnected web of life. Join us to build community and connection. www.mduuc.org
