Med One Group has been established as a vendor within Partners Cooperative, Inc. to further provide hospitals in the Southeastern United States with needed medical equipment rental services.
SANDY, Utah, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Med One Group, an industry leader in medical equipment rental, leasing, and sales, announced their partnership with Partners Cooperative, Inc., an Atlanta, Georgia-based hospital shared services cooperative (not for profit) providing contracting and purchasing services to its hospital members. Med One's customer base has grown in the Southeast over the last several years, and they look forward to working with even more facilities within Partners Cooperative.
This agreement allows Partners Cooperative members to have greater access to rental equipment from Med One. Partners membership consists of over 130 hospitals, healthcare facilities, and clinics. The inclusion of Med One with Partners required an in-depth review and approval period. Both Med One and Partners are excited about what this partnership means in providing medical equipment to hospitals in the Southeastern United States.
Brad Johnson, SVP and General Manager of Equipment Rental for Med One Group, commented that Med One is excited about this partnership.
"We are excited about working with and providing the Partners Cooperative members with equipment that will help them take care of their patients. Customer satisfaction and providing the best equipment are what Med One strives for every day. We want them to know they can count on us to help them with their equipment needs. We look forward to serving them for years to come."
Med One has steadily increased its footprint with hospitals in this Southeast region over several years. Med One is dedicated to providing patient-ready equipment to serve healthcare facilities with medical equipment deliveries, pickups, and repairs. Multiple offices currently serve the Southeast region: Alpharetta, Georgia; Sanford, Florida; and Morrisville, North Carolina.
