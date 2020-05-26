LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Med-X, Inc. -- On May 26, 2020 Med-X, Inc. announced the launch of a Regulation Crowdfunding campaign on the Crowdfunding portal TruCrowd. Med-X is now hosting two separate crowdfunding initiatives to further bolster its progress and continue its year over year momentum. The new Med-X, Inc. Regulation CF is for one-million seventy thousand dollars ($1,070,000) while the Regulation A+ offering is for ten-million dollars ($10,000,000), on its own Regulation A+ platform, where the company has already raised over one-million dollars. The company has developed multiple natural product lines, including Nature-Cide and Thermal-Aid which are positioned in major national distribution, as well as its homeopathic lifestyle Malibu Brands, while becoming popular go to natural products amongst eco-minded professionals and consumers.
About Nature-Cide:
Nature-Cide, provides our commercial and residential customers with all-natural, green, environmentally friendly and effective products via different applications for the control of insects while repelling rodents, reptiles and various birds. The Nature-Cide product line was first implemented via our California licensed IPM (integrated pest management) service company "Nature-Cide Services." Nature-Cide products are now positioned in professional pest control, hospitality, janitorial and agriculture. For more information, please visit https://nature-cide.com or email customerservice@nature-cide.com.
About Thermal-Aid:
Thermal-Aid is a division of Med-X, Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary, Pacific Shore Holdings, Inc. based in Canoga Park, CA. Thermal-Aid products are used for pain management and help ease pain from arthritis and migraine headaches. The Thermal-Aid product lines are available online and at leading retailers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: https://thermalaidproducts.com/
About Malibu Brands:
Malibu Brands is a premium, homeopathic lifestyle brand. Malibu Brands' first product is the Pacific Pain Relief Cream, which is a proven, natural topical analgesic cream for the temporary relief of various pain issues including arthritis, joint, muscle, headache and migraine pain. Malibu Brands is working to expand its product footprint with multiple products in development including a pain cream that utilizes Hemp/CBD as an ingredient. Additionally, the Malibu Brands division is planning to embark on designing a unique clothing line that uses alternative sustainable materials such as hemp and bamboo, as they become more readily available.
ABOUT MED-X, INC.
Med-X, Inc. is a Nevada corporation formed in February 2014 to support the fast-paced environmentally friendly green scene products and services sectors, with its Nature-Cide, Thermal-Aid and Malibu Brands divisions as well as the emerging hemp and cannabis industry through such activities as compound identification and extraction of the identified cannabidiol (CBD) compounds for the present medical industry demand. The company's digital magazine, The Marijuana Times, publishes high quality media content for the medical cannabis community to potentially generate revenue from advertisers as well as sell industry related merchandise to consumers. For more information regarding Med-X, Inc., please visit www.medx-rx.com, email info@medx-rx.com or call 818-349-2870.
DISCLAIMER AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
The securities offered by Med-X, Inc. hereby are highly speculative. Investing in shares of MED-X, INC. involves significant risk. This investment is suitable only for persons who can afford to lose their entire investment. Furthermore, investors must understand that an investment could be illiquid for an indefinite period of time. No public market currently exists for the securities and if and when a public market develops following this offering it may not continue. You should read the Regulation A+ Offering Circular and the New Regulation CF Offering as well as all Securities Exchange Commission filings before making any investment in the Company.
This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as "expected," "anticipated," "projected" and "forecasted." Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will actually be realized by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.
MEDIA INQURIES: info@medx-rx.com or call 818-349-2870