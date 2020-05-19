WESTFORD, Mass., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedAcuity Software, the go-to U.S.-based software development partner for leading MedTech companies, today announced completion of a brand refresh, including development of a redesigned website outlining its unique, client-centric approach to working with clients to ensure they achieve more predictable, successful business outcomes.
MedAcuity has over a decade of experience delivering software solutions to clients' most critical application development challenges for all classes of medical devices. The brand and website redesign are part of MedAcuity's comprehensive business strategy for achieving its vision of accelerating time to market for clients developing next-generation medical solutions to address the biggest challenges facing healthcare. Earlier this year, MedAcuity announced the appointment of James McInnis as vice president of operations, as well as attainment of its ISO 27001 certification to complement its ISO 13485:2016 certification.
"We're excited to have a new look that better reflects the growth and evolution of our company since 2007 as a trusted software development partner to MedTech companies and innovators," said Dennis Fuccione, general manager and co-founder, MedAcuity. "The brand refresh emphasizes our focus on driving the full software development lifecycle for our clients to help them achieve the best outcomes for their business."
Visit the new website at https://www.medacuitysoftware.com/.
About MedAcuity Software
MedAcuity is a specialized engineering firm that focuses on medical technology software development. The trusted and experienced firm was founded in 2007 by a team of seasoned software engineers who identified opportunities to fill gaps in the engineering expertise and efficiency facing the medical technology industry. MedAcuity offers extensive experience across the MedTech industry with full life-cycle software development and subspecialties in other areas including tool validation, algorithm development, and cybersecurity.