FISHKILL, N.Y., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedAllies, a leading multimodality Connectivity Services company, today announced creation of a new network achieving Carequality Implementer status providing its partners with access to more than 600,000 providers and 4,200 hospitals already enabled to share patient information via the framework. Carequality covers the large majority of U.S. providers, allowing healthcare organizations to query across the many implementing networks to retrieve data with one single HIPAA-compliant business agreement.
As a Carequality Implementer, MedAllies enables partners and their clients who opt-in to become Carequality Connections to exchange clinical summaries and on-board quickly without having to go through the Carequality technical certification process for themselves. A single connection with MedAllies allows partners to gain broad access to exchange with any other Carequality Connection, regardless of geography or technology. Partners can leverage MedAllies APIs to access existing networks and business relationships for care coordination and individual data sharing across providers, consumers, payers, government agencies, public health agencies, and others as the Carequality community grows.
"This is an important time for interoperability and seamless information exchange to care for a diverse population of patients," said Alan Swenson, executive director of Carequality. "MedAllies becoming an implementer facilitates patient care to deliver health information to where and when it is needed to inform better care decisions. The benefit of MedAllies' extensive experience operating interoperable nationwide networks adds significant value to our growing community of Carequality Connections."
"The Carequality-enabled Network for trusted exchange nationwide is a natural expansion of our multimodality Connectivity Services," said Dr. John Blair, CEO of MedAllies. "As a Carequality Implementer, we'll work tirelessly to provide service excellence and increase the reach of the Carequality community. We believe the new Carequality-enabled network will further position our clients and partners to effectively address TEFCA, 21st Century Cures Act, and Information Blocking mandates."
About Carequality
Carequality is a national-level, consensus-built, interoperability framework to enable exchange between and among health information networks. Carequality brings together diverse groups, including electronic health record vendors, record locator service providers and other types of existing networks, to determine technical and policy agreements to enable data to ﬂow between and among networks, platforms and geographies.
The Carequality Framework provides the essential elements for trusted national exchange, such as common rules of the road (including a Trusted Exchange Framework), well-defined technical specifications and a participant directory.
About MedAllies
MedAllies securely delivers vital health information to impact care by operating nationwide, multimodality interoperable networks supporting all healthcare constituents. We are focused on network and service excellence for individuals, connections, and participants accessing our Connectivity Services. We serve more than 700 hospitals, 5,000 organizations, 100,000 providers, and dozens of partners bringing together millions for a more fluid healthcare experience. To learn more please visit http://www.MedAllies.com.
