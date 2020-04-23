CHICAGO, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For a patient with a complex wound, debridement is the first step in what can be a long process to healing. Debridement is a medical procedure where the dead or infected tissue is removed from a wound to promote wound healing. These procedures can be performed either in a private or hospital clinic, or as a surgical procedure in a hospital. The goal of debridement is to kick-start the wound healing process. However due to factors such as cardiovascular problems, metabolic disease such as diabetes, and other complex health problems, wound healing can take many months. Indeed, the failure of wounds to heal following debridement can lead to chronic wounds that often do not heal, and frequent readmission into hospitals. As each readmission can cost the hospital up to $50,000, there is a strong incentive to ensure the use of the best practice debridement method for each wound treated, to improve the likelihood of each debridement treatment being effective in leading to wound healing.
In the latest Medaxis white paper released today, the rate of debridement failure and the associated economic costs are highlighted and a best practice solution to improve clinical outcomes and reduce the economic impact are described. To quote Beat Moser, CEO of Medaxis; "The human and financial toll associated with failed debridements are substantial. It is therefore in the interest of every patient and wound care professional to understand these impacts and to ensure that the choice of debridement procedure performed will improve patient outcomes and minimise the economic consequences associated with a failed debridement."
For more details on the value of a good debridement, the Medaxis white paper can be found here.
