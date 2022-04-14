A joint U.S.-Israeli medical technology company has set up seven "expeditionary clinics" to provide in-person and virtual medical assistance to injured Ukrainian refugees fleeing to neighboring countries offering a new way of delivering medicine to non-military groups referred to as Expeditionary Medicine.
TEL AVIV, Israel, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medcase, the world's largest global network of access to on-demand healthcare professionals and expertise, has set up seven "expeditionary clinics" to provide in-person and virtual medical assistance to injured Ukrainian refugees fleeing to neighboring countries offering a new way of delivering medicine to non-military groups referred to as Expeditionary Medicine.
As part of their Medcase For Good program, Medcase has been creating a modern high-tech Expeditionary Medicine practice by setting up expeditionary clinics, where they have deployed two doctors, three nurses and a handful of psychiatrists to each location, all of whom speak Russian and Ukrainian to better support patients in their native languages.
The first seven expeditionary clinics are located at hotels and other public places. These spaces have been converted into life-saving medical facilities near checkpoints along the border of Poland and Romania.
Additionally, Medcase has 54 board-certified specialists, who are providing specialty medicine support virtually. These healthcare providers assist refugees via telehealth through an array of specialties including internal medicine, cardiology, pulmonary/critical care, emergency medicine, neurology, radiology, psychiatry, pediatrics and more to help treat physical and mental injuries sustained during the Russian invasion.
With the expeditionary clinics able to be scaled based on regional needs, Medcase executives say their facilities can support up to 3,000 patients per day.
"These refugees are pouring into neighboring countries attempting to escape the conflict with their whole lives whittled down to what can fit into a small bag, others with nothing but the clothes on their back," said Kyle Giddens, co-founder and CEO of Medcase. "Because we have this network of health professionals already in place, we have the ability to setup these expeditionary clinics and offload some of the burden to help these countries that have been inundated with wounded civilians fleeing the conflict."
Working together with international humanitarian organizations, such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Jewish Agency, Medcase has also established "transit care centers," a check-post for refugees to get medical records and other pertinent documents situated before heading to their final country of destination.
"We are working diligently with the Medcase team to offer significant and timely assistance to all refugees who come through our doors," said Valentina Khomenko, Jewish Agency Emissary in Bucharest. "Medcase provided two full teams who began working within a few hours' alert at the Ramada Hotel, where they have already managed to treat and stabilize hundreds of ill patients suffering from diarrhea, vomiting, psychological distress, COVID-19, and impaired mobility."
Receiving care from in-person or virtual health experts, patients may remain at expeditionary field clinics for up to two weeks depending on the patient's needs.
Medcase says they will take any refugee in need of medical assistance and intends to continue operating as long as needed. Medcase is currently planning to expand into other conflict zones in the future, as needed.
For humanitarian organizations needing telehealth and on-site medical assistance, please email sarrica@medcase.health.
Healthcare professionals willing and able to provide on-the-ground or virtual medical assistance who speak Russian or Ukrainian are encouraged to sign up at http://lp.medcase.health/take-action.
For businesses wishing to donate to relief efforts, partner with Medcase, supply medical experts or provide other services, they can do so at http://lp.medcase.health/support-ukraine.
