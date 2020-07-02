Medcillary_Logo.jpg

 By Medcillary

DALLAS, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North Texas based medical consultancy and distributorship Medcillary is making more than one million disposable 3-ply and kn95 masks available to fellow Texans. The Dallas headquartered company set up a special website earlier this week as part of a campaign to #maskup countrywide. In light of Governor Abbott's order Thursday afternoon, they have extended and expanded the crusade.

"PPE is not typically what we do," said Medcillary CEO Jon Boski. "We've been sourcing a variety of PPE for our clients since the outbreak of coronavirus began in the U.S."

Boski says the company helps prepare physicians for tomorrow, today. "It became apparent quickly that tomorrow was and is COVID," he said. "For everyone."

The website is kn95.medcillary.com. The masks aren't free, but close to it. "At twenty-three cents a mask, we're certainly not making money. This is about stopping the spread," Boski says.

#maskup website: kn95.medcillary.com

About Medcillary

Medcillary helps prepare physicians for tomorrow, today by identifying innovative products and services that are making medicine better. The company was founded in 2015. It operates in forty-nine states from headquarters in Dallas, Texas. Medcillary can be found on the web at www.medcillary.com.

Contact:

Bill Mellander


e. bmellander@medcillary.com       


o. 972-925-0914


m. 817-360-6041

 

