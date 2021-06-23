LAS VEGAS, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedconnectUSA is honored to be awarded the coveted ATSI Award of Excellence for the sixteenth year in a row. Consistently being recognized for outstanding contribution to the medical answering service industry is something that MedConnectUSA are very proud of here. Providing medical answering services for more than twenty-five years, MedConnectUSA has firmly established itself as the leading medical answering service in the United States. Winning the ATSI Award of Excellence 2021 means a huge amount to each and every, dedicated team member, at MedConnectUSA.
MedConnectUSA's medical answering service is located right here in the United States, offering clients a range of medical answering solutions including live-operator and automated medical call center services that have been proven highly effective time and time again. As leaders in the industry, MedConnectUSA is committed to excellence and strives to provide the very best medical answering service possible. This dedication and drive have put MedConnectUSA in a position to win the Association of Teleservices International's Award of Excellence in 2021 for an unprecedented sixteenth year in a row.
Recognizing Excellence In The Medical Answering Service Industry
The ATSI Award of Excellence is awarded to the top performer in the medical answering service industry, based on how they have performed over a six-month period. A panel of independent judges, selected by the ASTI, evaluates various medical answering service providers based on a number of judging criteria such as response time, the overall impression of the call, courtesy of the rep, the call's accuracy, and the provider's knowledge of the account. Introduced with the objective of improving the quality of call centers around the country, the award has been in existence for twenty-five years. The team at MedConnectUSA is committed to excellence in their work, allowing this industry leader to secure the ATSI Award of Excellence a total of nineteen times since the company started.
Association of TeleServices International (ATSI)
The Association of TeleServices International (ATSI) was founded in 1942 as the national trade association for live answering services. Since its conception, the organization has focused on progressing standards within the industry, always striving for excellence. Representing a wide selection of companies providing operator-based services, such as contact and call centers, inbound telemarketing (order entry), emergency dispatch, fax, internet services paging, voice messaging, and other similar services, the ASTI continues to move our industry in a positive direction. Receiving the ATSI Award of Excellence is an acknowledgment of the ongoing commitments of MedConnectUSA to the betterment of the medical answering service niche.
MedConnect USA: A Professional Medical Answering Service That Cares
MedConnectUSA is dedicated to providing clients with the very best medical answering service available. The team at MedConnectUSA works tirelessly, to ensure that patients can get in touch with their medical professionals when they need them the most.
In the medical industry, an emergency can happen at any time. With MedConnectUSA's medical professionals on call 24/7, 365 days a year, this company strives to always be available when clients need their help. When there's a medical emergency, it's important to have a reputable medical answering service that can be relied on during these difficult times and MedConnectUSA has been that service for more than twenty-five years.
MedConnectUSA's commitment and dedication to providing a reputable, reliable, and professional medical answering service, staffed by a team of experts who undergo intensive training, has helped them to secure their position as industry leaders in the medical answering service industry. Being awarded the ATSI Award of Excellence for the sixteenth year running in 2021 is an amazing accolade to receive and highlights MedConnectUSA's ongoing commitment to their clients and the medical answering service industry as a whole.
