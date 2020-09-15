MCHENRY, Ill., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medela, the No. 1 mom-recommended breast pump brand*, today launched a new breast pump tote in collaboration with renowned fashion designer and breastfeeding advocate Rebecca Minkoff. Designed with Minkoff's personal pumping experiences in mind, the limited-edition tote is part of Medela's and Minkoff's efforts to demonstrate that breastfeeding is beautiful, by supporting moms and enhancing the breast pumping experience with high-quality, fashionable products.
"As a breastfeeding and pumping mom of three, I wanted to create a bag that is fashionable and functional, that could transition from a pump bag to a diaper bag and beyond," said Rebecca Minkoff. "With a soft inner print, playful tassels and bold stripe carrying strap, the Medela x Rebecca Minkoff tote goes beyond form and function and represents the beautiful and multi-faceted nature of breast milk feeding and motherhood."
A breast pump tote is an essential item for moms today, who often pump outside the home and need a simple and efficient way to carry their pump and accessories. Moms can now pump in style with the sleek and functional tote designed to fit any of Medela's personal-use breast pumps, with features like:
- Removable, leopard-print lined bag for holding pump parts and pieces or cleaning items
- Interior pockets for holding pump pieces or accessories and an exterior pocket for a phone or other personal items
- Three adjustable straps – one handheld, one shoulder and one detachable crossbody – for convenient carrying or hooking over the stroller handle
- Exterior wipeable nylon material for quick and simple cleaning of unexpected spills
"This collaboration is a celebration of our commitment to motherhood and the many millions of moms and babies we've helped over the years," said Melissa Gonzales, executive vice president of the Americas for Medela. "Moms look to us to create purposeful, effective and differentiated products, and working with Rebecca's experience as both a breastfeeding mom and designer made for the perfect collaboration. We have long praised her intentional focus on empowering women and motherhood through fashion, and it is an honor to continue supporting her motherhood journey."
The new Medela x Rebecca Minkoff tote will debut at the Rebecca Minkoff New York Fashion Week show on September 15, 2020. The show will feature Rebecca's Fall 2020 Collection. A known advocate for normalizing breastfeeding, Minkoff included nursing or pumping models in her Spring 2020 and Fall 2019 NYFW shows, also in collaboration with Medela.
The launch of the Medela x Rebecca Minkoff tote coincides with the recent launch of Medela's NEW Pump In Style with MaxFlow™ Technology breast pump. The new Pump In Style is the reimagination of the legendary Medela Pump In Style and Pump In Style Advanced breast pumps, which have supported millions of breast milk feeding moms for almost three decades. For more information about the new Pump In Style, watch the short video highlighting its features, or view the multimedia news release.
The Medela x Rebecca Minkoff tote retails for USD $298.00 and can be purchased exclusively from Rebecca Minkoff.com. For more information on the collaboration, visit Medela.us/breastfeeding.
About Medela
With headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, and a U.S.-based manufacturing and development facility in McHenry, Illinois, Medela supports millions of moms and babies and patients in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the #1 breast pump brand*, Medela provides the best in research-based breast milk feeding products and clinical education to support moms' breast milk feeding journey. The company is fully dedicated to supporting mothers so that they can provide breast milk to their baby for as long as they choose. For more information, visit www.medela.us/breastfeeding.
About Rebecca Minkoff
An industry leader in accessible luxury handbags, accessories, footwear and apparel, Rebecca Minkoff's playful and subtly edgy designs can be spotted around the world on young women and celebrities alike. Rebecca Minkoff is a global brand with a wide range of apparel, handbags, footwear, jewelry and accessories (including tech) as well as men's accessories under the label Uri Minkoff. The brand has two domestic retail stores, eight international locations, and is distributed in over 900 stores worldwide. In 2011, Rebecca won industry recognition when she was awarded the Breakthrough Designer Award from the Accessories Council. She is an active member of the CFDA and supports multiple philanthropies including Jessica Seinfeld's non-profit, Good+Foundation. Rebecca is also a member of the first-ever New York State Council on Women and Girls, in the company of other female industry leaders including Refinery29 founder Christene Barberich, SoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan and Deloitte CEO Cathy Engelbert. Rebecca is dedicated to bringing women together to enact positive change.
*IQVIA, using ProVoice Survey; September 2019-August 2019