MCHENRY, Ill., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the Pacific Coast Region of the Wound, Ostomy, and Continence Nurses Society presented Medela Healthcare with the 2020 Vendor of the Year Award during their annual conference earlier this spring. This prestigious award recognizes manufacturers who go out of their way to support this regional WOCN Society in their mission to contribute to the well-being of patients.
"It is an honor to be recognized as Vendor of the Year by the Pacific Coast Region of the Wound, Ostomy & Continence Nurses Society," said Melissa Gonzales, RN, BSN, and executive vice president of Medela Americas. "Healthcare is a dynamic marketplace, and we are proud to continue our support of this organization and its members to enhance clinical and patient care with important medical vacuum technology."
For nearly 60 years, Medela has supported healthcare professionals by designing uniquely innovative medical vacuum solutions in NPWT, CardioThoracic Drainage, Breast and Enteral Feeding, Surgical Suction, and Airway Suction, critical products for patient care. Medela's Invia® Liberty™ and Invia Motion® NPWT systems deliver prescribed pressure at the dressing site (Intelligent Pressure Control) and actively help prevent blockages with airflow cycles adapting up to four times a minute depending on the level of volume and viscosity (Dynamic Exudate Removal). Medela's NPWT systems follow the international recommendations for NPWT set by the European Wound Management Association (EWMA) and offers an unique electronically controlled feedback system to maintain the therapy prescribed by the physician.
"Medela is recognized with this award because of their dedication to excellence and their educational and financial support of WOC Nurses both on the Regional and National level," said Linda Reynolds, BSN, RN, CWOCN, President of the Pacific Coast Region of the WOCN Society. "They provide high quality, standard-based equipment and approaches that assist WOC Nurses in healing problem wounds. It is impactful that they employ CWOCN's in their education and marketing work, which strengthens the level of education we are able to provide."
To learn more about Medela's complete negative wound pressure therapy system, visit medelahealthcare.us.
About Medela
Medela's US-based manufacturing and development facility is headquartered in McHenry, Illinois. Medela Healthcare is a global manufacturer of medical vacuum solutions that are respected and trusted by doctors and healthcare professionals from around the world. Medela's Healthcare business seeks to improve the lives of patients, doctors and hospital staffs through constant innovation and our passion to understand the challenges that patients and clinicians face in their daily lives. Life is precious and needs passionate people ‒ like those at Medela ‒ to provide progressive care. For more information, visit www.medela.com.
