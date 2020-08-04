MCHENRY, Ill., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Medela, the #1 recommended breast pump brand1, announced the global expansion of its Corporate Social Responsibility Program, Medela Cares. The priorities of Medela Cares are synthesized into three pillars – people, planet and society – in an effort to drive global change where Medela has the greatest impact among employees, customers and partners:
- People: Committed to creating a workplace that values all team members, Medela is focused on growth and wellbeing, and enabling an ethnically diverse and a gender-balanced workforce that also supports evolving employee and family needs. In an effort to support parents transitioning back to the workforce after having a child, Medela has amplified its parental benefits offering 16 weeks paid parental leave for all Medela U.S. employees, and encourages other companies to do the same. All parents, regardless of hourly status and gender, are eligible.
- Planet: Medela has committed that every new product developed must improve both the lives of Medela customers while contributing to the company's sustainability goals. Aligning Medela's innovation strategy with sustainability goals, including developing quality environmentally-friendly products that reduce environmental impact, including reducing plastic used in packaging and designing with recycling in mind, Medela is committed to making every new Medela product better for customers and the planet.
- Society: Medela's mission of improving the lives of moms, babies and patients through education and support, as well as through technologies, research and services, has remained constant for nearly 60 years. To expand resources and programs available to encourage breast milk feeding and protecting mothers' and babies' lives, Medela is partnering with The Wellbeing Foundation Africa to combat maternal and infant mortality in Nigeria. Nigeria ranks 6th highest in the world for infant mortality and complications due to prematurity is the leading cause of death2, with one of the lowest breastfeeding rates in the world3.
"We are excited to introduce new initiatives and reaffirm our commitment to parents, patients and babies, and health care professionals by expanding Medela Cares and joining the United Nations (UN) Global Compact initiative," said Annette Brüls, CEO of Medela worldwide. "Our dedication to being responsible stewards drives us to ensure we develop not only sustainable products, but also sustainable programs that support our global community."
As part of this initiative, Medela has also joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, a voluntary leadership platform to align their operations and strategies with the UN's ten universally accepted prinicples in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
"At Medela, we are on a mission to improve the lives of our customers and patients through research-based technology and solutions that improve health outcomes," said Melissa Gonzales, executive vice president of the Americas for Medela. "Through Medela Cares, we look forward to the road ahead to foster a more environmentally and socially conscious workplace and community."
Medela continues to support mothers who are disproportionately impacted by health disparities. Through Medela Cares, Medela will donate to the COVID-19 Birth Worker Relief Fund, supporting families and birth workers across Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) communities, the Black Mother's Breastfeeding Association, and the Trayvon Martin Foundation's Circle of Mothers. Through this ongoing work, Medela Cares has provided breastfeeding support to more than 135 nonprofit organizations across the United States, giving more than $1,000,0004 since their launch in 2015.
1 IQVIA, using ProVoice Survey; September 2019-August 2019
2 http://www.childmortality.org
3 https://data.unicef.org/resources/state-worlds-children-2017-statistical-tables/
4 https://www.medela.us/breastfeeding/medela-cares
About Medela & Medela Cares
With headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, and a U.S.-based manufacturing and development facility in McHenry, Illinois, Medela supports millions of moms and babies and patients in 100 countries all over the world with medical vacuum technology solutions. Medela is family-owned medical device company that prides itself on being research based. For more information about Medela, the company and its offerings, visit Medela.com.
Medela has aligned its strategies and operations with the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact through Medela Cares, joining in 2020. Medela Cares is focused on solutions for global issues, including maternal and infant health amidst critical transitions such as the return to work, coming home from the hospital or fostering the mother-baby bond in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), with an emphasis on serving the underrepresented and populations experiencing crisis. Medela Cares provides products and educational resources to nonprofit organizations aligned with these goals. For more information about Medela Cares, visit MedelaCares.com.