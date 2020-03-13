MCHENRY, Ill., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medela LLC, announced its Invia Liberty and Invia Motion Systems have received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the country. The contract was based on the recommendation of Invia Liberty and Invia Motion negative pressure wound therapy systems (NPWT) by hospital experts in this category who serve on one of Vizient's member-led councils.
"For Medela to be recognized by the experts and receive the Innovative Technology contract is exceptional," said Melissa Gonzales, executive vice president of the Americas for Medela LLC. "Healthcare is a dynamic marketplace and we look forward to working with the full Vizient membership group through this contract to help their member hospitals enhance clinical and patient care with important medical vacuum technology."
"After a review of Invia Liberty and Invia Motion NPWT Systems, Vizient's member council agreed this technology offers a unique benefit over other products available in the market today and recommended it for an innovative technology contract. We are pleased to award this new contract to Medela," said Debbie Archer, director of procurement and leader of the Vizient Innovative Technology program for suppliers.
The Invia Liberty and Invia Motion NPWT systems deliver prescribed pressure at the dressing site (Intelligent Pressure Control) and actively help prevent blockages with airflow cycles adapting up to four times a minute depending on the level of volume and viscosity (Dynamic Exudate Removal). Medela's systems follow the international recommendations for NPWT set by the European Wound Management Association (EWMA) and offer an electronically controlled feedback system to maintain the therapy prescribed by the physician.
Vizient represents a diverse membership base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks, and non-acute health care providers and represents approximately $100 billion in annual purchasing volume.
Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to review potentially innovative products. If it is determined that a product is innovative, Vizient may award a contract outside of the competitive bid cycle.
