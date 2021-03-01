LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ Medelita (https://www.medelita.com), a leader in lab coats, scrubs, and jackets for the modern medical professional, announces the launch of - a new line of face masks professionally-made for long-term use and available for both medical workers and the general public.
The masks feature the durability associated with Medelita products while showcasing the design features that make it comfortable but protective against COVID-19. Unlike the homemade or disposable mask, the Medelita mask is made from a bonded, two-layer fabric. Although tightly woven, both layers are still breathable. The mask's "inner pocket," gives the user the option of improved filtration. They can easily insert almost any carbon filter.
The result is the perfect mask to wear, not just alone on the face, but also over any FDA-qualified surgical mask, as recommended by the nation's top experts:
- A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that double-masking reduces the risk of acquiring the coronavirus by as much as 96.4 percent.
- National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci says the idea of double masking is "common sense."
- Double-masking is fast becoming a trend. Poet Amanda Gorman and US. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg were both spotted wearing cloth masks over surgical masks at the January inauguration of President Joseph Biden.
"We are proud to announce a line of masks that meet the same high standards of all our products for the modern medical community," said Medelita Founder and Chief Innovation Officer Lara Francisco, PA-C.
"Double-masking is the best way to protect ourselves from COVID-19, according to the top scientists and researchers in the U.S. That's why our masks were designed to give users comfort and ease of use while accommodating the surgical mask underneath that will keep them safe," she said.
Medelita masks are ergonomic and can fit snugly across any sized face. A soft cord allows for additional adjustments for comfort. There are zero gaps at the cheeks or the side of the face, and the nose wire delivers a tight fit across the nose and under the eyes for a full reduction in fogging for those who wear glasses.
Among its other attributes:
Mask Fabric:
- Highly durable and long-lasting.
- Interior made of moisture-wicking, bacteriostatic fabric.
- Available in black and navy.
- Comes with an optional filter pocket. (Filters are available in bulk via Amazon).
Nose Protection:
- Includes a moldable nose wire to prevent fogging.
- Maintains position on the face for confident ease of movement.
Ear Protection:
- Fully-adjustable ear loops made of soft material, unlike most mask loops that create irritability and scratching.
- Loops don't fall off during washing cycles.
- Kids masks include a knot below the adjuster to prevent a choking hazard.
The Medelita mask is designed for adults and children (ages 6-11), and they are available in small, medium, large, and extra-large sizes. Each mask costs $14 and discounts up to 33 percent are available for bulk orders.
To Francisco, the masks are a natural extension of what Medelita does best.
"Our masks are superior because we already serve the medical community. We understand their lifestyle, the risks they take at work, and what it takes to provide comfort, style, and protection," said Francisco.
"That same insight was poured into every detail of our masks. They serve to provide optimal protection against threats that we all know are serious, real, and part of our everyday life, while giving the user confidence and comfort."
About Medelita:
Medelita is a premium medical uniform brand that provides durable, personalized products sold and shipped directly to medical professionals around the world. Medelita lab coats, scrubs, and scrub jacket designs feature proprietary performance fabrics tested to withstand the harshest sanitation methods and unique finishing details that blend superior function with sophistication. Medelita medical attire sets the standard for innovation with all-day comfort and timeless style. Based in Laguna Hills, California, Medelita is the exclusive provider of lab coats for the largest integrated healthcare system in the U.S. For more information, visit https://www.medelita.com.
Media contact:
Kellyanne Klein
Brand Manager
877.987.7979
Media Contact
Kellyanne Klein, Medelita, 877.987.7979, kellyanne@medelita.com
SOURCE Medelita