TEL AVIV, Israel, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedHub Ltd., a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing AI powered medical solutions that aid in the diagnosis of cardiac disease, announced that is has gained AMAR approval for its AutocathFFR system. AutocathFFR is an automated, image based cardiac diagnosis system that provides non-invasive FFR measurements. It is designed for use by interventional cardiologists to improve their decision making in hospital, ambulatory clinic and home settings.
"With the AMAR certification, we can now offer accessible and affordable FFR measurements to each and every patient in Israel, and soon, in Europe as well" said Or Baruch El, Chief Executive Officer of MedHub. "We are excited to have an opportunity to provide our cutting-edge technology to the benefit of interventional cardiologists. AutocathFFR classifies patients based on their hemodynamic stenosis severity, helping clinicians decide whether patients require treatment or not. Importantly, our solution reduces the growing number of unnecessary therapeutic procedures, procedures that are having negative clinical, mental and financial impacts on patients, and, of course, on insurance companies as well."
Mr. Baruch El added that in light of the AMAR approval, "MedHub will begin with its plan to provide AutocathFFR to several Israeli hospitals, who will serve as early adopters of our technology."
About AutocathFFR
AutocathFFR was designed to deliver both ease of use and accessibility. With AutocathFFR, Cardiologists simply run the software during the initial diagnostic angiogram, and automatically receive an FFR score for each stenosis. With this, AutocathFFR eliminates the need for additional, costly invasive procedures that are in use today for quantifying FFR measurements, and to help improve quality of care.
AutoCathFFR benefits
- Shortens procedure times – achieved through instant FFR calculations, using image-based techniques, during initial diagnostic catheterization.
- Saves costs of further invasive diagnostic procedure.
- Saves expenditure on many unnecessary procedures.
- Reduces radiation exposure for physicians and patients alike.
To learn more about MedHub visit www.MudHub-ai.com
Or Baruch-El, CEO
Or@medhub-ai.com