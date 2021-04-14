SEATTLE, Apr. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harvard Medical School Professor Dr. David Sinclair will join genomics pioneer Dr. Lee Hood for a livestream conversation on Thursday, April 15, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

The two researchers will discuss the very latest in aging research and answer questions in an event titled "Why We Age – And Why We Don't Have To."

Tickets for this event are $5. Those interested in attending can register here: https://townhallseattle.org/event/dr-david-sinclair-with-dr-lee-hood-livestream/. This virtual event is the latest put on by Town Hall Seattle and Institute for Systems Biology.

Media Contact

Joe Myxter, Institute for Systems Biology, 206.732.2157, jmyxter@isbscience.org

 

SOURCE Institute for Systems Biology

