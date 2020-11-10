RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pia MacDonald, MPH, Ph.D., an infectious disease epidemiologist at RTI International, a nonprofit research institute, is available for media interviews on the "third wave" of the COVID-19 pandemic, holiday travel, vaccine distribution efforts and strategies to combat the virus.

As COVID-19 cases across the United States near 10 million and continue to rise in several states, Dr. MacDonald has reiterated in media interviews throughout the onset of the pandemic that most states never flattened the curve. Using her extensive experience in infectious disease epidemiology, Dr. MacDonald can speak to the trajectory of the pandemic for the fall and winter, into the new year, and how an approved vaccine could be effectively used in the response.

Recently, Dr. MacDonald and her colleagues released a one-of-a-kind COVID-19 epidemiologic data insights tool that could help public health officials create hyper-localized vaccine distribution plans and inform closure/re-opening planning.

In her current role at RTI, Dr. MacDonald works on emerging infectious diseases and strengthening capacity to prevent, detect and respond to disease outbreaks domestically and globally. She served as an Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer within the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and led projects funded by the CDC, NIH, and the North Carolina Division of Public Health. 

