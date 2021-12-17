NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mediaplanet today announces the launch of their "Transplants & Donation" campaign, which features the miraculous work of many leaders in the transplant industry, including the Alliance for Paired Kidney Donation (APKD), which was established in 2006 and is a 501c3 with global reach that manages an industry-leading kidney registry powered by a Nobel prize-winning algorithm.
In the United States, more than 100,000 people are waiting for a kidney transplant, but only 17,000 of them will receive a kidney this year. Of those, only 6,000 come from living donors. For the kidney patients who are fortunate enough to have a friend or family member step forward to donate, most are incompatible.
By including those incompatible pairs in the paired donation registry, the APKD is seeing more than a 50 percent rise in matches. That means 50 percent more patients are finding the gift of life. With more pairs in the system, the rise in matches will continue to climb, and that's exactly what the APKD is working toward.
Recently, the APKD successfully facilitated a three-way kidney exchange between donors and patients in the United Arab Emirates and Israel that saved the lives of three women. The procedures, the first ever between Israel and the UAE, were the result of a collaboration between the APKD, the UAE Organ Donation and Transplant Committee, and the Israel Center for Transplantation.
To make this exchange possible, APKD's Chief Growth Officer Atul Agnihotri worked for months behind the scenes. UAE and Israel recognized how collaborating on this exchange would save lives, and all parties understood the magnitude of this event. This was more than a three-way exchange; it was a statement about our collective humanity. Dr. Alvin Roth of Stanford University, whose Nobel prize-winning algorithm powers the AKPD, notes, "this exchange can bring not only health, but peace."
About Alliance for Paired Kidney Donation:
The Alliance for Paired Kidney Donation (APKD), established in 2006, is a 501c3 with global reach that manages an industry-leading kidney registry powered by a Nobel prize winning algorithm. APKD revolutionized kidney donation by performing the world's first non-simultaneous altruistic donor chain, and the first international chain. APKD's commitment to innovation, research, education, technology and generosity, allows it to fulfill its mission of saving lives by securing a living donor kidney transplant for every patient who needs one.
