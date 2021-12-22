NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mediaplanet today announces the launch of their "Digestive Health & Wellness" campaign, which features valuable insight from BlueBiology, a family-owned company that commits to providing their customers with safe and effective health supplements.
Incorporating prebiotic and probiotic supplements into a daily routine may be beneficial for your health, and choosing the right supplement is crucial. Probiotics can increase the quantity and diversity of good bacteria in the gut. BlueBiology's signature probiotic, BlueBiotics: Ultimate Care©, is an allergen-free, preservative-free probiotic supplement that features a proprietary blend of 61 billion colony-forming units (CFU) and has 11 robust, potent strains to balance and restore gut health. In addition to probiotics, prebiotics are also essential. BlueBiology's Prebiotic Powder has a unique blend of fibers designed to increase probiotic growth. It contains a perfect balance of soluble and insoluble fiber, which many people lack in their regular diets. With added alpha-galactosidase, this is a zero-bloating fiber supplement.
While other companies prioritize bulk-manufacturing commonly found in cheap strains, BlueBiology has gained a reputation as the most comprehensive and diverse probiotic available. Each strain serves a unique purpose, and together they work to control the population of harmful bacteria in your gut.
The products start to work within days, and long-term benefits can be felt within 2-3 months, as noted by changes such as reduced food intolerances, regular bowel movements, increased energy, improved sleep, and decreased weight fluctuations.
BlueBiology's products are expertly formulated and contain quality ingredients without preservatives, additives, or fillers. All of their products are currently available for purchase at http://www.bluebiology.com.
About BlueBiology
For nearly a decade, BlueBiology has led the market in the research and manufacture of natural, high-quality health supplements. Based out of Lenexa, Kansas in the United States, BlueBiology began as a single-product probiotic store. Now, BlueBiology offers a variety of health supplements to health-conscious individuals all over the world. All of BlueBiology's products are expertly formulated and free of additives, fillers, and preservatives. To learn more about the benefits of their supplements, please visit http://www.bluebiology.com.
