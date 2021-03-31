NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mediaplanet launches it's March "Future of Fertility" campaign. Now more than ever, conversations about family planning are at the forefront of society. Though one in eight couples struggles with fertility, the topic is rarely talked about publicly. This campaign will highlight important resources, educational tools, and leading innovators working in fertility and reproductive healthcare.
Bundl is one such innovator. The Bundl Fertility program packages multiple fertility treatments at one discounted, up-front cost for hopeful parents and families, including custom add-ons for egg donor access, genetic testing, and industry-leading financial risk protection. If you don't succeed, you don't pay. Bundl defines success not by pregnancy alone, but by the moment patients take their cherished baby home.
"The premise of our program is to help patients find success, and the easiest way to help a patient find success is to be able to bundle multiple services together until we reach success," says Bundl director Travis Lairson.
Actress Camille Guaty graces the cover of the print publication, and in an exclusive interview, the "Prison Break" star shares her personal experience with infertility. One of her top tips? "Don't be embarrassed to ask for help. The fertility community is full of people who have walked in your shoes – people out there who understand what you're going through." This sentiment highlights how important it is to keep this conversation open and ongoing, and how much support there is for those who are going through the same thing.
The print component of "Future of Fertility" is distributed in the March 19th edition of USA TODAY in New York, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Washington DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Detroit, Seattle, Pittsburgh, and Florida markets, with a circulation of approximately 200,000 copies and an estimated readership of 600,000. The digital component is distributed nationally through a vast social media strategy and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit futureofpersonalhealth.com.
This campaign was made possible with the support of the American Society of Reproductive Medicine, American Pregnancy Association, HealthyWomen, Resolve: National Infertility Association, Family Equality Council, The Broken Brown Egg, Ally Financial, Rectangle Health, Inception LLC, Special Angels Adoption, Fertility Source, Cooper Surgical, New Chapter, Holt International, SmartyPants, CiceroDx, ZyMot Fertility, Fujifilm Irvine Scientific, Quark Biosciences, Frontier Nursing University, Conagen, Hello Fresh, Midwest Fertility Center, Donor Sibling Registry, FemCap, A Time, National Clinical Training Center for Family Planning, Overlake Reproductive Health, and Mid-Iowa Fertility.
