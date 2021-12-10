NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mediaplanet is proud to announce the launch of its cross-platform campaign "Fighting Alzheimer's." This campaign delivers timely insight into the exciting developments in Alzheimer's and dementia research, and aims to empower people living with dementia and the loved ones caring for them.
An estimated 5.5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States, and more than 15 million U.S. adults are serving as family caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer's disease or other dementias.
Cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, who hosts "The Dr. Oz Show," is featured on the cover of the print version of "Fighting Alzheimer's." Dr. Oz is familiar with the nuances of caring for someone who has Alzheimer's; he recently revealed his mother's diagnosis and shared how he's staying positive as his family navigates this new chapter of her life. "Hearing this diagnosis more than a year ago meant the woman I know and love would start to disappear," Dr. Oz says in an exclusive interview for the campaign. "I'm happy to say we now have some great physicians on hand helping her, and she is on newer medications. At this point in time, the main emphasis is on keeping my mom physically healthy and happy."
A lifelong advocate for brain health, Dr. Oz stresses the importance of staying on top of the early warning signs of Alzheimer's, even with no family history. "So many of the behaviors we dismiss as aging, forgetfulness, or stress are early signs of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias," he says. "Now, all of us forget things or even get confused every once in a while, but when it starts to regularly disrupt your daily life, then it might be time to see a doctor."
The print component of "Fighting Alzheimer's" is distributed within today's edition of USA TODAY in the Phoenix, Houston, Carolinas, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Boston, Dallas, South Florida, Seattle, San Francisco, Pittsburgh/Cleveland, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, North Central Florida, Atlanta, Nashville, and Denver markets. The digital component is distributed nationally through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit futureofpersonalhealth.com/campaign/fighting-alzheimers/.
The campaign also features actor and host Wayne Brady, and Alzheimer's Speaks founder Lori La Bay. "Fighting Alzheimer's" was made possible thanks to Eisai, Alzheimer's Family Center, Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation, Leslie Chang Evertson, American Brain Foundation, and many more.
About Mediaplanet
Mediaplanet specializes in the creation of content marketing campaigns covering a variety of industries. We tell meaningful stories that educate our audience and position our clients as solution providers. Our unique ability to pair the right leaders with the right readers, through the right platforms, has made Mediaplanet a global content marketing powerhouse. Our award-winning stories have won the hearts of countless readers while serving as a valuable platform for brands and their missions. Just call us storytellers with a purpose. Please visit http://www.mediaplanet.com for more on who we are and what we do.
Press Contact:
Jessica Berman
(646) 922-1401
Jessica.berman@mediaplanet.com
SOURCE Mediaplanet