NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Mediaplanet announces the launch of this September's edition of "Maternal Health" campaign. Currently, the United States has one of the highest maternal mortality rates throughout the world and the threat of maternal mortality and morbidity is especially acute for women of color. This campaign will serve as a guide, showcasing companies and educational resources that are changing the face of reproductive health, maternal wellness, and the access/equity to affordable healthcare throughout the whole pregnancy journey.
Over the past two years, the overall maternal mortality rate in the United States was 17.4 deaths per 100,000 live births and sadly most of these deaths were found to be preventable. The journey to parenthood can be extremely difficult and unfortunately, many women find themselves facing infertility issues, pregnancy complications, and racial disparities within the maternal health world. For example, African American women are three times more likely to face severe complications during pregnancy than a white woman. It is important for us to approve upon the access to the quality of care for all pregnant women and provide families with the resources/support they need to ensure a safe pregnancy for mothers and their infants.
The print component of "Maternal Health" is distributed within the September 14th edition of USA TODAY in New York, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Washington DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Detroit, Seattle, Pittsburgh, and Florida markets, with a circulation of approximately 150,000 copies and an estimated readership of 450,000. The digital component is distributed nationally through a vast social media strategy and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit futureofpersonalhealth.com/maternal-health.
Fitness Expert and mommy of two, Emily Skye, graces the cover of the print publication. Through an exclusive interview on the interior, Emily discusses how to stay in control of your body during pregnancy (and beyond), while understanding how to keep a body positive mentality as one's body goes through changes throughout the pregnancy journey. She has created a fitness program with a team of women's health experts, Skye's FIT Pregnancy program is tailored for each trimester, and is designed for women who have exercised regularly prior to becoming pregnant. Additionally, she shares her personal experience on the "baby blues" she faced post pregnancy and how it is important to realize it is more common than woman think. Emily's pregnancy has taught her how to understand her body even more and appreciate the beauty that motherhood holds! "It's the feeling that you can care for these little people, and you cuddle and kiss them, and you just feel whole. It's almost unexplainable. Your heart is full."
This campaign was made possible with the support of LiveStrong, Preeclampsia Foundation, Hope for Fertility Foundation, Maternal Mental Health NOW, RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association, Every Mother Counts, Love, Dad, National Partnership for Women & Families, Vitamin Angels, U.S. Breastfeeding Committee, Emily Skye, Tamron Hall, Rita Mitchell, Latham Thomas, CiceroDx, Hilin Life Products, Inc., Peanut, Organon, and Conagen.
