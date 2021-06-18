NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During Men's Health Awareness Week, Mediaplanet today announces the launch of this June's edition of "Men's Health & Wellness." This campaign will advocate for increased awareness surrounding the research, diagnosis, and treatment for different prostate and urological conditions, while diving into the importance of mental health. It will act as a guide for men, family members, and caregivers on how they can live a better quality of life.
Prostate cancer is the third leading cause of death in men in the United States. Recent studies show just over 190,000 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year, and about 34,000 will succumb to the illness. Furthermore, men are three times more likely to commit suicide then women, because they are less likely to look for counseling. The major key to understanding and treating these complications is understanding that asking for help is not a weakness. Talk to your doctors and the people around you, receive regular screenings, and find the right help for you.
The print component of "Men's Health & Wellness" is distributed within today's edition of USA Today in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, DC/Baltimore, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Carolins markets, with a circulation of approximately 150,000 copies and an estimated readership of 450,000. The digital component is distributed nationally, through Blavity and a vast social media strategy, as well as across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit: https://www.futureofpersonalhealth.com/campaign/prostate-and-urological-health/
Former NFL Player Brandon Marshall graces the cover of the print publication. Through an exclusive interview on the interior, Brandon reveals his struggle with his own mental health and how the people around him encouraged him to get help, though he had no idea where to start. Once in counseling, Brandon was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD). Since his diagnosis, he has acted as an advocate for men's mental health, encouraging men to speak up and get counseling to better their own lives.
This campaign was made possible with the support of the American Urological Association, Prostate Cancer Foundation, ZERO - The End of Prostate Cancer, Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network, Malecare, Prostate Health Education Network, Us TOO Foundation, Johns Hopkins, Brightside, and Halo Diagnostics.
