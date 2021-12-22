NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mediaplanet today announces the launch of this December's edition of "Digestive Health & Wellness." This campaign will bring together leading associations, organizations, key thought leaders, and more within the health and wellness industries. This campaign focuses on both preventative measures and treatment options for various digestive diseases and illnesses as well as overall gut health.
1 in 4 Americans report digestive issues daily, and every year, 62 million Americans are diagnosed with a digestive disorder. This Digestive Wellness campaign — publishing December 22nd, right before the holidays — will act as a resource for those making resolutions to get their gut health in check.
The print component of "Digestive Health & Wellness" is distributed within today's edition of USA Today in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Washington DC/Baltimore, Philadelphia, Florida, Houston, and Dallas markets, with a circulation of approximately 150,000 copies and an estimated readership of 450,000. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit: Digestive Health & Wellness.
World-renowned personal trainer, health and wellness expert, and creator of The Fitness App, Jillian Michaels, graces the cover of the print publication. Through an exclusive interview on the interior, Michaels offers her expert insight on how to reach optimal gut health. She also shares her best practices to reap the benefits of a strong microbiome and breaks down the many benefits of probiotics.
This campaign was made possible with the support of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, International Probiotics Association, International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD), American Gastroenterological Association (AGA), Colorectal Cancer Alliance, Colon Cancer Coalition, and the General Prebiotic Association.
