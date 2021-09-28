NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Currently, there are more than 74 million children under the age of 15 living in the United States – this is our future. The wellbeing of these individuals will help shape the future leaders of our world. This empowering campaign is set out to provide key education on the importance of prioritizing our children's health, safety, and wellness this fall, providing both key information and leading solutions crucial for a smooth transition back to school.
Lawyer, children's book author, and founder of the Phenomenal Women Action Campaign Meena Harris will be discussing the importance of representation in children's literature. "So much of what kids learn, especially before preschool, comes from books. That's why this struck me as both a massive problem and an opportunity — an opportunity to create characters that my own kids, and so many others like them, could relate to."
When it comes to ensuring childhood wellness, proper parenting is one of the most important factors. A new collaborative app, Amira Parenting, is helping parents and caregivers use research-based methods to respond to challenging behavior and parent with ease. "The Amira app helps foster kids' skill-building and creates more meaningful and positive interactions for the whole family." To view the entire digital campaign, click here and to view the print campaign, find it here.
This campaign was made possible with the support of Amira Parenting, VHS Learning, Candlewick Press, Conscious Discipline, National PTA, United States Distance Learning Association, CASEL, YourMomCares, The Jed Foundation, ProLiteracy, Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, Meena Harris, and Soman Chainani.
About Mediaplanet
Mediaplanet specializes in the creation of content marketing campaigns covering a variety of industries. We tell meaningful stories that educate our audience and position our clients as solution providers. Our unique ability to pair the right leaders with the right readers, through the right platforms, has made Mediaplanet a global content marketing powerhouse. Our award-winning stories have won the hearts of countless readers while serving as a valuable platform for brands and their missions. Just call us storytellers with a purpose. Please visit http://www.mediaplanet.com for more on who we are and what we do.
Press Contact:
Nina Montross
Media Contact
Donna Nuriel, Mediaplanet, 3053007088, donna.nuriel@mediaplanet.com
SOURCE Mediaplanet