NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Helping to educate pet owners on the importance of taking care of your pets' health and wellbeing, Mediaplanet today announces the launch of this December's edition of "Pet Health & Wellness." This campaign will help pet owners learn about the best practices, tools, nutrition, and health treatments available to them to ensure their pets live long and happy lives.
This campaign highlights the leading health conditions to look out for in pets such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. It also gives pet owners the education and resources they need to help prevent and treat these conditions. It's estimated that 1 in every 300 dogs will develop diabetes during their lifetime — and those statistics keep rising. The 2016 State of Pet Health Report shows an upward trend in the prevalence of the disease, rising nearly 80 percent in dogs over a 10-year period. Additionally, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, around 41 percent of dogs in the United States are overweight, and this is one of the top factors contributing to diabetes and heart health problems. Preventing pet diabetes, obesity, and heart disease is achieved through proper nutrition, consistent daily exercise routines, and regular visits to the veterinarian.
The print component of "Pet Health & Wellness" is distributed within today's edition of USA TODAY in Chicago, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, and Washington DC/Baltimore markets, with a circulation of approximately 250,000 copies and an estimated readership of 750,000. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit https://bit.ly/3oGWzzy.
The NAVC graces our publication with insight from Dr. Dana Varble, Chief Veterinary Officer at North American Veterinary Community, who speaks on the top diabetes symptoms to look out for in your pet. Through years of experience as a veterinarian, Dr. Varble shares the best practices to effectively manage and treat diabetes in pets. She states, "Early detection and prevention is the key to conquering this disease. That means regular trips to the veterinarian, especially if you are seeing any of the early warning signs of diabetes such as excessive water drinking, increased urination, and fatigue." Her contributions provide readers with expert insight on dog diabetes and obesity prevention and treatments.
Furthermore, this campaign features in an interview with Pookie, the owner and mastermind behind the famous social media account @nala_cat, which has garnered over 4.3 million followers and made Nala Instagram's most famous cat. Pookie shares insight on pet anxiety and the measures she takes to ensure Nala remains happy and calm in times of stress. She further shares her experience using CBD with Nala and the benefits it has provided.
T
his campaign was made possible with the support of the North American Veterinary Community (NAVC), Cardiac Care for Pets (CVCA), American Pet Products Association (APPA), Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA), and many other organizations and industry leaders.
