NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With one in eight American couples struggling with fertility, Mediaplanet announces the launch of its "Future of Fertility" campaign which aims to break down the current stigma surrounding infertility, and share the resources, educational tools, and innovations that are advancing reproductive healthcare.
Supporting this effort is Vermont-based vitamin and supplement company, New Chapter, whose new prenatal care products are designed to meet the evolving needs of prospective parents in a new era.
Today, families are choosing to have children later in life. Research shows that birth rates among parents in the 35-39 age group have skyrocketed since the 1970s. That is why New Chapter set out to create a prenatal multivitamin that empowers people to become pregnant whenever it feels right for them. New Chapter is proud to introduce two new offerings in the prenatal lineup: One Daily Prenatal and One Daily 35+ Prenatal Multivitamins, to support the unique needs of every pregnancy. New Chapter's prenatal products are crafted with high-quality ingredients that deliver fermented whole food nutrition to meet a person's needs before, during, and after pregnancy.
"Nutrition is key even before you get pregnant, yet most women begin taking a prenatal once they find out they are pregnant which is about four to six weeks into the pregnancy. What many women do not know is that folate, an important vitamin for neural tube development, is extremely important during the critical first six weeks of pregnancy. By taking a great multivitamin that has methylfolate, a converted form of folate your body can easily utilize, you are giving your body a great head start on foundational nutrition before you conceive," says Charlotte Traas, Director of Education at New Chapter.
Actress Camille Guaty graces the cover of the print campaign, and in an exclusive interview, the "Prison Break" star shares her personal experience with infertility. One of her top tips? "Don't be embarrassed to ask for help. The fertility community is full of people who have walked in your shoes – people out there who understand what you're going through." This sentiment highlights how important it is to keep this conversation open and ongoing, and how much support there is for those who are going through the same thing.
The print component of "Future of Fertility" was distributed within the March 19th edition of USA TODAY in New York, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Washington DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Detroit, Seattle, Pittsburgh, and Florida markets, with a circulation of approximately 200,000 copies and an estimated readership of 600,000. The digital component is distributed nationally through a vast social media strategy and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit futureofpersonalhealth.com.
This campaign was made possible with the support of the American Society of Reproductive Medicine, American Pregnancy Association, HealthyWomen, Resolve: National Infertility Association, Family Equality Council, The Broken Brown Egg, Ally Financial, Rectangle Health, Inception LLC, Special Angels Adoption, Fertility Source, Cooper Surgical, New Chapter, Holt International, SmartyPants, CiceroDx, ZyMot Fertility, Fujifilm Irvine Scientific, Quark Biosciences, Frontier Nursing University, Conagen, Hello Fresh, Midwest Fertility Center, Donor Sibling Registry, FemCap, A Time, National Clinical Training Center for Family Planning, Overlake Reproductive Health, and Mid-Iowa Fertility.
About Mediaplanet
Mediaplanet specializes in the creation of content marketing campaigns covering a variety of industries. We tell meaningful stories that educate our audience and position our clients as solution providers. Our unique ability to pair the right leaders with the right readers, through the right platforms, has made Mediaplanet a global content marketing powerhouse. Our award-winning stories have won the hearts of countless readers while serving as a valuable platform for brands and their missions. Just call us storytellers with a purpose. Please visit http://www.mediaplanet.com for more on who we are and what we do.
Press Contact:
Sloane Ackerman
Sloane.ackerman@mediaplanet.com
(646) 619-3803
Media Contact
Donna Nuriel, Mediaplanet, 3053007088, donna.nuriel@mediaplanet.com
SOURCE Mediaplanet