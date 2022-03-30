Mediaplanet's College Health & Safety campaign, found within USA TODAY and online, will look to highlight the best ways to stay healthy and safe on campus and will increase students' awareness of potential risks, as well as make sure they have access to tools that can help them stay safe.
NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mediaplanet today announces the launch of this March edition of "College Health & Safety." This campaign will bring together leading associations, organizations, key thought leaders, and more within the college wellness industries. This campaign will look to educate parents and students on the best ways to stay healthy and safe on campus and act as a resource for students to be successful on campus.
"Safety protocols for the fall related to COVID-19" was the most pressing issue facing presidents (66 percent), followed by "mental health of students" (39 percent). The most prevalent crimes committed on college campuses include burglary, motor vehicle theft, sexual assault, and fondling, with more than 97,000 college sexual assault cases linked to drinking happen each year. This College Health & Safety campaign — publishing March 30th, will act as a resource for students in college amidst this pandemic.
The print component of "College Health & Safety" is distributed within today's edition of USA Today in Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, Washington DC/Baltimore, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh/Cleveland, Florida, Cincinnati (Indianapolis) markets, with a circulation of approximately 150,000 copies and an estimated readership of 450,000. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit: https://www.futureofpersonalhealth.com/campaign/college-health-and-safety/
American comedian, actor, rapper, and television presenter, Nick Cannon, graces the cover of the print publication. Through an exclusive interview on the interior, Cannon discusses how higher education should be for everyone. He has been an advocate for higher education since receiving his degree from Howard University, and in his interview gives his advice for people considering college- which is to be realistic about the financial plan and keep the end goal in mind. "We say education is the passport to the future," he said.
This campaign was made possible with the support of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, American Psychiatric Association, National Council on Alcoholism & Drug Dependence (NCADD), Prevention Action Alliance, Complete College America, The Association of College and University Housing Officers – International (ACUHO-I), and the National Endowment for Financial Education (NEFE).
