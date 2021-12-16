NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mediaplanet's cross-platform campaign "Skin Health" is set out to empower the more than 100 million Americans who suffer from skin cancers, diseases, and disorders to feel comfortable and confident in their own skin. The campaign features insights from leading organizations, associations, and thought leaders that fill information gaps when it comes to skin health as well as powerful first-hand stories to inspire our readers to prioritize their skin health this winter.
Acne is one of the most common skin conditions, and it has both psychological and physical implications. "Your skin can be one of the most telltale signs letting you know how well you are taking care of your physical and mental health," says Rudy Pankow, who plays JJ Maybank on Netflix's "Outer Banks," and is featured on the cover of the print edition of "Skin Health." In an exclusive interview for the campaign, Pankow opens up about his struggles with oily, acne-prone skin, and offers his tips for taking skin health into your own hands.
The campaign also covers another critical skincare topic: eczema, which affects 12 percent of U.S. children (9.6 million), and is top of mind for many as temperatures drop and the air becomes drier. In the campaign, blogger Melissa Scheichl, "The Allergy Mom," discusses the essential topic of baby eczema, providing essential insight to mothers everywhere on how they can look out for and prevent eczema flare-ups these next few months. "When my kids were suffering, I tried various lotions and petroleum jelly to create a barrier and lock in moisture," Scheichl writes. "However, it wasn't until we discovered the triggers (which in our case were food allergens for my daughter and environmental (dust and dog dander) for my son) that we found true relief from recurrences." To read the campaign online, find it at: https://www.futureofpersonalhealth.com/campaign/skin-health/
This campaign was made possible with the support of WaterWipes, 3M, Advantice Health, HUMIRA, EMUAID, Health Union, American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, Environmental Working Group, American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, National Psoriasis Foundation, Dermatology Nurses' Association, Rudy Pankow, Amanda Redman, Melissa Scheichl "The Allergy Mom," Jackson Gillies, and Brooke Ence.
