NEW YORK, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In recognition of Brain Awareness Week, Mediaplanet is proud to announce the launch of its newest bi-annual "Neurological Disorders" campaign.
Up to one billion people, nearly one-sixth of the world's population, suffer from neurological disorders, with some 6.8 million dying of the disorders each year. There is no cure for any of these disorders, and patients, healthcare professionals, and family caregivers alike are in desperate need of improved therapies and technologies that will help manage their symptoms and improve their quality of life.
In recognition of Brain Awareness Week, this campaign will inspire and educate patients, families, and healthcare professionals by spotlighting the leading diagnostics and treatment options available to promote neurological health and advocate for increased awareness and funding for these disorders.
The campaign features a new, exclusive interview with Libby and Victor Boyce, who started The Cameron Boyce Foundation (TCBF) to support the causes that their son, actor Cameron Boyce, was passionate about: ending gun violence, advocating for clean water, and spreading kindness. Boyce passed away suddenly from SUDEP in 2019, of a rare condition that takes the life of 1 in 1,000 people with epilepsy each year.
Gracing the digital cover of the campaign is pro golfer Kenzie O'Connell, who is one of the 3.4 million people in the United States living with epilepsy using her platform to help others, starting with encouraging those with epilepsy to speak up about their condition to combat the lack of independence epilepsy affords during the pandemic. "I feel like when you have something going on with your brain, it can be so overwhelming and you can sometimes feel very depressed and alone," O'Connell says. "I kept telling myself that it's going to get better, and that if it's always going to be this way, I can find a way to fight through this. I think that's the one thing that I would want anybody, not just athletes but anyone who has this condition, to know. You are not alone."
The digital component is distributed nationally through a vast social media strategy and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit futureofpersonalhealth.com.
This campaign was made possible with the support of the American Brain Foundation,American Parkinson Disease Association, Marinus Pharmaceutical, Epilepsy Foundation, CACNA1 Foundation, Child Neurology Foundation, The Cameron Boyce Foundation, Kenzie O'Connell, and more!
