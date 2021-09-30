NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Helping to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Mediaplanet today announces the launch of this September's edition of "Breast Cancer Care." This campaign looks to give power back to women by detailing real-life stories, addressing healthcare inequities, advocating for the importance of regular screening and early detection, and showcasing products that were created to help manage treatment side effects.
The American Cancer Society estimates that more than 280,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States this year, and the National Breast Cancer Foundation predicts that due to a delay of screenings and doctors' visits because of the pandemic, there will no doubt be an increase in otherwise preventable later-stage diagnoses in the years to come.
Long-time breast cancer activist Samantha Harris graces the cover of the print publication. Through an exclusive interview on the interior, Samantha reveals that she discovered a lump in her breast just 11 days after a routine mammogram. "When I first heard the word cancer, I was absolutely floored and blindsided," she reveals. Even though her OBGYN and internalist doctor said there was nothing to worry about, Harris trusted her gut and went to see a breast oncologist directly. There, she was diagnosed with stage II invasive breast cancer.
Now, Samantha says, "The one thing that I want to share with others is that the most important thing is to truly be your own advocate. We know our bodies better than anyone else."
The print component of "Breast Cancer Care" is distributed within today's edition of USA TODAY in Chicago, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, and Washington DC/Baltimore markets, with a circulation of approximately 150,000 copies and an estimated readership of 450,000. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit: https://www.futureofpersonalhealth.com/campaign/breast-health/
This campaign was made possible with the support of Eau Thermale Avene & AstraZeneca.
