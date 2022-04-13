Mediaplanet's Oral Health Campaign, found in USA TODAY and online, sheds light on the importance of oral health, and how it can impact every aspect of one's health journey.
NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The March edition of the Oral Health campaign explores the importance of oral health and how ignoring oral health can have detriments to overall health in other ways. Monitoring oral health does not just mean going to the dentist, while that is important. It also means monitoring the foods and beverages you consume, assembling a healthcare team when oral health is threatened and how other health problems can have a direct impact on oral health as well. Sensodyne is committed to bettering oral health, and encourages that we all "Know Your OQ TM," or the oral health quotient.
The campaign features experts such as the Academy of General Dentistry (AGD), Celiac Disease Foundation, and the American Dental Hygienists Association (ADHA), as well as Dr. Milad Shadrooh, aka "The Singing Dentist," Dr. Surina Sehgal, Dr. Mark Burhenne, and Dr. Uchenna Okoye. Also featured are H. Lee Moffit Cancer Center.
The print component of the Oral Health campaign is distributed within the March edition of USA TODAY across major American metro markets, with a circulation of approximately 150,000 copies and an estimated readership of 500,000. The digital component is distributed nationally through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit: https://www.futureofpersonalhealth.com/oral-health/
The Oral Health campaign was made possible by Sensodyne.
About Mediaplanet
Mediaplanet specializes in the creation of content marketing campaigns covering a variety of industries. We tell meaningful stories that educate our audience and position our clients as solution providers. Our unique ability to pair the right leaders with the right readers, through the right platforms, has made Mediaplanet a global content marketing powerhouse. Our award-winning stories have won the hearts of countless readers while serving as a valuable platform for brands and their missions. Just call us storytellers with a purpose. Please visit http://www.mediaplanet.com for more on who we are and what we do.
Press Contact:
David Wagner
646 922 1413
Media Contact
Donna Nuriel, Mediaplanet, 3053007088, donna.nuriel@mediaplanet.com
SOURCE Mediaplanet