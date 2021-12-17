NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mediaplanet today announces the launch of the print and digital campaign entitled "Transplants & Donation." This campaign discusses transplant and donation trends, the challenges faced along the transplant journey, innovations in transplant medicine, and more. It also features multiple patient stories that bring to life the lifesaving miracle that transplants offer, and the true heroes that donors are.
"2020 marked the 10th consecutive record-breaking year for organ donation from deceased donors and the eighth in a row for deceased donor transplants, and we are on track to make even more history at the close of 2021," says UNOS CEO Brian Shepard in the campaign's introductory article. "Additionally, the national waitlist for all organs is at its lowest volume since 2009. We can thank dedicated transplant teams, hospitals, medical professionals on the ground, advocates, patients, donors and their families adapting quickly, being flexible, and working collaboratively to save lives, even during the worst pandemic in living memory." While these trends are positive, "patients across the nation are counting on us to do even better," Shepard says.
Actress and producer Katherine Heigl lends her voice to the campaign, contributing an interview about why organ donation is important to her. She shares that 35 years ago her brother was in a serious car accident, leading to a severe brain injury but sparing his body from the neck down. After his death, Heigl and her family decided to fulfill his wishes to be an organ donor, giving five people a second chance at life. "Through this difficult and tragic experience, our whole family learned that as human beings, we need to have as much compassion for others as we have for ourselves," shares Heigl.
The print component of "Transplants & Donation" is distributed within today's edition of USA TODAY in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Carolinas, Denver, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Nashville, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Detroit, Minneapolis, Cincinnati, St. Louis, Los Angeles, and surrounding areas with a circulation of approximately 150,000 copies and an estimated readership of 450,000. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit: https://www.futureofpersonalhealth.com/campaign/transplants/.
This campaign was made possible with the support of the United Network of Organ Sharing, Katherine Heigl, the National Kidney Foundation, the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations, the American Association of Kidney Patients, the Alliance for Paired Kidney Donation, The National Foundation for Transplants, Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Penn State Health, Atrium Health, Arkansas Children's, Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, and Talaris Therapeutics.
About Mediaplanet
Mediaplanet specializes in the creation of content marketing campaigns covering a variety of industries. We tell meaningful stories that educate our audience and position our clients as solution providers. Our unique ability to pair the right leaders with the right readers, through the right platforms, has made Mediaplanet a global content marketing powerhouse. Our award-winning stories have won the hearts of countless readers while serving as a valuable platform for brands and their missions. Just call us storytellers with a purpose. Please visit http://www.mediaplanet.com for more on who we are and what we do.
Press Contact:
Shannon Ruggiero
646-755-7962
Shannon.ruggiero@mediaplanet.com
Media Contact
Donna Nuriel, Mediaplanet, 3053007088, donna.nuriel@mediaplanet.com
SOURCE Mediaplanet