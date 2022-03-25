Mediaplanet's "Access to Mental Health" campaign, found within USA TODAY and online, helps highlight the resources available regarding mental health for young adults, parents, and mental health professionals.
NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ahead of mental health awareness month, Mediaplanet announces the launch of this March's edition of "Access to Mental Healthcare." This campaign will advocate for decreasing the stigma surrounding mental health, as well as showcase options during this time of virtual healthcare post-pandemic.
Mental health issues have dramatically increased in the past year, coinciding with diminished traditional support once offered by friends, neighbors, families, and even treatment centers, leaving sufferers more isolated than ever. Those who developed COVID-19 had a two times greater risk for developing a mood or anxiety disorder for the very first time. 56 percent of American adults with a mental illness do not receive treatment, and, even with severe depression, 76 percent of youth are left with no or insufficient treatment. There has never been a more important time than now to shine a light on mental health issues and give support to the millions of people suffering.
Long-time mental health advocate Tracie Jade sets the tone of the print publication. Through an exclusive interview, she confesses she has struggled with anxiety and depression. "During the past two years, I've gotten my certification as a guided meditation teacher, joined a minimalism movement, and am starting guitar lessons, all from home. The regular schedule and routine have helped me to stay grounded, present, and grateful for the time, as opposed to having too much space in my head for repetitive, negative thoughts." She notes the increase in suicide rates, especially in young adults, and explains why it was so important during this time to start her Facebook Watch show ,"Peace of Mind" with Taraji P. Henson.
The print component of "Access to Mental Healthcare" is distributed within USA TODAY with a circulation of approximately 150,000 copies. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, click here.
This campaign was made possible with the support of the Mental Health America, Psych Hub, American Psychiatric Association, The Society for Human Resource Management, The Children's Hospital Association, The Jed Foundation, Cerebral, and Sheppard Pratt.
About Mediaplanet
Mediaplanet specializes in the creation of content marketing campaigns covering a variety of industries. We tell meaningful stories that educate our audience and position our clients as solution providers. Our unique ability to pair the right leaders with the right readers, through the right platforms, has made Mediaplanet a global content marketing powerhouse. Our award-winning stories have won the hearts of countless readers while serving as a valuable platform for brands and their missions. Just call us storytellers with a purpose. Please visit http://www.mediaplanet.com for more on who we are and what we do.
Press Contact:
Charlotte Avery
charlotte.avery@mediaplanet.com
(646) 619-3119
Media Contact
Donna Nuriel, Mediaplanet, 3053007088, donna.nuriel@mediaplanet.com
SOURCE Mediaplanet