NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mediaplanet today announces the launch of its cross-platform campaign "Personal Health," which comprises pieces from both the "Immunity Health" and "Pain Management" campaigns. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused nearly two straight years of panic in the United States, and with cold and flu season approaching, there are even more health concerns for Americans to worry about. Now more than ever, it is important to stay on top of your immunizations and take control of their own health. This campaign aims to educate readers on infection prevention and highlight solutions available to boost their immune systems during a time when it's most needed.
Millions of Americans get a cold or viral infection each year, with adults averaging around two to four colds per year and children averaging up to eight. Furthermore, a large percentage of the population still falls behind on keeping up with recommended vaccinations and seasonal shots, which are critical for helping to reduce the risk of infection. In the midst of this pandemic and winter season, it is vital that all people are aware of the available resources around them to help boost immunity and overall wellness, ensuring a healthier and safer environment for all.
The print component of "Personal Health" is distributed within today's edition of USA TODAY, with a circulation of approximately 150,000 copies and an estimated readership of 500,000. The digital component is distributed nationally through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit http://www.futureofpersonalhealth.com/campaign/immunity-health-wellness.
Whitney Miner, the founder of Eat Plants & Prosper, is featured on the cover of the print publication. In an exclusive interview, Miner shares how a stronger immune system starts with better nutrition, and how you can take control of your health by eating mindfully — consuming as many whole, plant-based foods as possible. Constantly struggling with sinus infections and the flu, Miner began discovering different ways to naturally boost her immune system with a plant-based diet, which helped limit her daily trips to the doctor's office. Through her website and social platforms, she now helps others find their own healthy lifestyle, and shares tips and tricks on how to easily boost the body's immune system. "Pay attention to your wellness, or you will be forced to pay attention to your illness," Miner says. "Give yourself the gift of good health by consuming more whole, plant-based foods."
This campaign was made possible with the support of the American Heart Association, Families Fighting Flu, Immune Deficiency Foundation, American Thoracic Society, American College of Chest Physicians, National PTA, ISSA - The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, PharmaCare US, Inc., Consumer Healthcare Products Association, Whitney Miner, STChealth, and The Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership.
