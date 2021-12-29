NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mediaplanet today announces the launch of its cross-platform campaign "Business of Cannabis." This campaign leans on the insights of the cannabis industry's most respected associations, experts, and thought leaders to explore its changing landscape, and advocate for a bright and sustainable future.
In addition to laying out the steps for creating a fair and equitable cannabis industry, "Business of Cannabis" addresses the wellness benefits of cannabis use for many people, especially seniors. Across this campaign's articles, readers will learn about current and future legislation aimed at improving how America handles this substance, through repealing local bans on cannabis sales, ending cannabis-related incarceration, and much more.
The print component of "Business of Cannabis" is distributed in today's edition of LA Times. The digital component is distributed nationally through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit futureofbusinessandtech.com/campaign/business-of-cannabis or check out the digital replica of the LA Times print campaign.
Sitcom star and original "Saturday Night Live" cast member Jim Belushi is featured on the cover of the print version of the campaign. In an exclusive interview, Belushi talks about his relationship with cannabis, including how it helped him cope with the death of his brother and other traumatic events in his life.
Belushi also talks about what led him to start Belushi farms, his own cannabis growing operation, and why he encourages more people, including seniors, to take advantage of the wellness benefits of cannabis. "Everybody knows somebody who's suffering, and cannabis is one potential source of relief," Belushi says.
This campaign was made possible with the support of Jim Belushi, National Cannabis Industry Association, National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, Last Prisoner Project, Canopy Growth USA, LCC, Eaze, Cannabis Science Conference (CSC Events), Grow Generation, Weedmaps, Dasheeda Dawson, & Meredith Fisher-Corn (Editor-in-Chief, The Answer Page), Juanjo Feijoo (COO & CMO, Weedmaps), and Jennifer Lujan (Senior Director for Social Impact, Eaze)
About Mediaplanet
Mediaplanet specializes in the creation of content marketing campaigns covering a variety of industries. We tell meaningful stories that educate our audience and position our clients as solution providers. Our unique ability to pair the right leaders with the right readers, through the right platforms, has made Mediaplanet a global content marketing powerhouse. Our award-winning stories have won the hearts of countless readers while serving as a valuable platform for brands and their missions. Just call us storytellers with a purpose. Please visit https://www.mediaplanet.com for more on who we are and what we do.
Press contact:
Neetu Wadhwani
neetu.wadhwani(at)mediaplanet.com
617-909-4990
Media Contact
Donna Nuriel, Mediaplanet, 3053007088, donna.nuriel@mediaplanet.com
SOURCE Mediaplanet