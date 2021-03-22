NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In conjunction with Colorectal Cancer Month, Mediaplanet announces the launch of its cross-platform campaign "Cancer Care." This campaign looks to showcase leading organizations that are leading the way in innovating the oncology field in a time where breakthroughs are crucial. The campaign also sheds light on colorectal cancer and the importance of early detection, urging patients to continue scheduled screenings.
The pandemic has completely shifted healthcare across the United States, leaving cancer patients even more vulnerable during their treatment processes. Due to this, organizations have had to innovate on the fly to ensure cancer patients are getting the care and support they need, from diagnostics to treatment and beyond.
According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology's annual National Cancer Opinion Survey, of the Americans who were scheduled for a cancer screening test, such as a mammogram, colonoscopy, skin check, and Pap/HPV test during the pandemic, nearly two-thirds (64 percent) report that it was delayed or cancelled. These are tests that can be life-saving and cannot be put on pause.
The print component of "Cancer Care" is distributed within today's edition of USA Today in the New York, Chicago, Philadelphia/Baltimore, Los Angeles, Houston, Seattle, Cincinnati, Atlanta, Carolinas, Boston, Pittsburgh/Cleveland, Washington D.C., North/Central Florida, and South Florida markets, with a circulation of approximately 200,000 and an estimated readership of 600,000. The digital component is distributed nationally through a vast social media strategy and leading association distribution, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit futureofpersonalhealth.com/campaign/cancer-care.
Kevin Jonas Sr., AKA Papa Jonas, the father of the Jonas Brothers, is featured on the cover of the print campaign. In an exclusive interview, he talks about his battle with colorectal cancer, and why surviving the disease made him become an advocate for early detection. "Don't ignore the signs, don't try to be a hero," Jonas says in the campaign's cover story. "My hope is that somebody out there right now can handle it and get it taken care of, without it impacting their life, their livelihood, their mobility. It's so easy if it's handled early."
This campaign was made possible with the support of Qiagen, Agilent Technologies, Inova Schar Cancer Institute, Previon, and Annexus Healthcare.
