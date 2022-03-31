Mediaplanet's Pet Health & Wellness campaign, found within the LA Times and online, helps pet owners learn about the best practices to keep their pets healthy and safe, especially while traveling.
NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Due to COVID-19, the rise of pet ownership has skyrocketed to new heights. With 23 million Americans acquiring a new household pet, the need for responsible care is crucial. Recent studies have found that one third of pet parents cannot afford their pet care, as only 2.1% are insured. This is a shocking statistic given that the average annual expense for pets is a whopping $1,380. Along with pet spending more than doubling over the last 10 years comes the fact that pet parents are simply not aware of everything they need to invest in for their little one, so the majority of household animals lack proper nutrition and physical care supplies, leading to a decreased level of longevity and livelihood.
Thus, Mediaplanet's "Pet Health and Wellness" campaign aims to serve as an educational guidebook for current and future pet owners who are looking to better adapt to proper care practices and essential products to fulfill their pet's specific needs. This campaign advocates for prioritizing pet well-being through veterinary care and insurance plans, as well as safe modes of travel and healthy treats and food choices. COVID's impact on the rise of American pet ownership will not be in vain, as this campaign's expert advice ensures that no pets are left unattended to, but they will instead have a safe home environment where they can flourish for years to come.
By collaborating with the industry's leading organizations and thought leaders to explore the ever-changing landscape of pet ownership, Mediaplanet today announces the launch of its March 2022 edition of their campaign, "Pet Health and Wellness." This campaign addresses a range of essential topics, including how to measure pet well-being, appropriate modes of travel, and ways to combat mental and physical ailments with existing veterinary practices and products for Americans on the go.
The print component of "Pet Health & Wellness" is distributed in today's edition of the LA Times, and the digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, click here.
This campaign was made possible with the support of Cliff Brush Jr, (owner of social media's beloved Goldendoodle, Brodie); Leslie Mosier (owner of Instagram-famous pug, Doug); Gabriel Iglesias; Becca Kufrin; Redbarn; MannaPro; Vetster; Steven Rosenthal (DVM, President and Veterinary Cardiologist, CVCA Cardiac Care for Pets); Jerry Klein (Chief Veterinary Officer, American Kennel Club); Ann E. Hohenhaus (DVM, Animal Medical Center); Dr. Kelly Diehl (Morris Animal Foundation); Cara Hopkins (American Animal Hospital Association); Steven Feldman (Human Animal Bond Research Institute), and many more.
