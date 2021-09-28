NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mediaplanet today announces the launch of its cross-platform campaign "Neurological Disorders." The campaign highlights disorders like epilepsy, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's, sharing stories from patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals to raise awareness, and empower those living with the conditions and the people caring for them. The campaign also highlights innovations in treatments and therapies that are changing the way these disorders are managed.
Today, nearly 1 billion people suffer from neurological disorders. Living with a neurological disorder is not only physically debilitating, but emotionally as well. By highlighting ways people currently living with these conditions have managed their symptoms, and showcasing the innovative therapies being developed and deployed to treat them, this campaign aims to inspire the many people being affected by these disorders.
The print component of "Neurological Disorders" is distributed within today's issue of USA TODAY in the New York, Chicago, Philadelphia/Baltimore, Los Angeles, Houston, Seattle, Cincinnati, Atlanta, Boston, Pittsburgh/Cleveland, Washington D.C., North/Central Florida, South Florida, and San Francisco markets. There are roughly 150,000 copies in circulation with an estimated print readership of 450,000. The digital component is distributed nationally through a vast social media strategy, and across a top network of news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit http://www.futureofpersonalhealth.com/campaign/neurological-disorders.
Celebrity comedian couple Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen are featured on the cover of the print campaign. In an exclusive interview, Miller Rogen talks about what it was like to become a caregiver for her mother when she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, and why her and her husband started HFC — a charity aimed at raising research money and awareness for the disease. "To manage dementia wasn't a new problem to have, but it felt like it was because no one ever talked about it," Miller Rogen says. "We also realized that young people, in particular, were really lacking in education about Alzheimer's because it was, you know, 'an old person's disease.' But the science tells us that's wrong, and that Alzheimer's actually begins in the brain up to 20-30 years before the onset of symptoms."
