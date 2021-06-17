NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the nation begins to recover from COVID-19, the estimated 34.2 million Americans living with diabetes remain particularly vulnerable. Perhaps even more concerning is the approximate 88 million Americans who have prediabetes and the staggering 84 percent of them who do not know it. In 2021, we must educate and advocate for this life-threatening disease, which is why Mediaplanet has teamed up with industry to create its most comprehensive diabetes campaign yet.
Distributed in today's edition of USA TODAY in various markets and online through Mediaplanet's health content hub, "Living With Diabetes" will serve as the leading wellness guide for the diabetic community, as well as an educational resource to readers nationwide.
With diabetes and prediabetes growing steadily within the United States, this campaign aims to raise awareness for easier management for both people living with diabetes, and their healthcare providers and caregivers. It will also highlight the newest innovations in treatment and management technology, allowing patients to live life to the fullest while carefully managing their diabetes.
The campaign takes a newfound focus on the relationship between wound care, glucose monitoring, and nutrition, an often-overlooked intersection of essential care that demands attention. This call to action for diabetics to take charge of their health is cultivated by well-respected associations, such as the ADA, NKF, DRIF, AHA and many more.
At the core of the campaign is the joint initiative co-led by the ADA and AHA, Know Diabetes By Heart, who's key contributions brought on board our esteemed cover star Dr. Joshua J. Joseph an endocrinologist specializing in diabetes and metabolism at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. In an exclusive interview, Dr. Joseph addresses the ethnic disparities seen in diabetes, and how we can overcome racial, social, and economic barriers to better health.
We invite you to explore the campaign in USA TODAY and online at http://www.futureofpersonalhealth.com/campaign/diabetes, and join us in empowering people living with diabetes. Diabetes doesn't stop for COVID, and neither can we!
