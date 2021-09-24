NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The CDC reported that more than 93,000 people died of a drug overdose in the United States last year — a record number that reflects a rise of nearly 30 percent from 2019. With the pandemic ongoing and the presence of fentanyl-laced drugs continuing to increase, more individuals are at risk of overdose each day. In 2021, we must educate and advocate for the OUD community in order to combat this pervasive epidemic. That is why we teamed up with leaders of the SUD and OUD industry to create our most comprehensive Opioid Awareness Campaign yet!
Published on August 31st, in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, within the centerfold of USA TODAY and online through Mediaplanet's award winning e-content hub, this campaign aims to raise awareness of the risks of accidental overdoses due to fentanyl-laced opioids as well as present leading solutions to those struggling with opioid use disorders. Mediaplanet's Opioid Awareness Campaign is poised to be the leading wellness guide in 2021 to empower readers to navigate the opioid crisis nationwide. Explore the digital version of this campaign at futureofpersonalhealth.com/campaign/opioid-awareness futureofpersonalhealth.com/campaign/opioid-awareness.
The campaign takes a strong focus on the importance of increasing access to emergency nasal spray naloxone in order to make everyone prepared to help reverse an overdose. Partnering with Opiant Pharmaceuticals and Emergent Biosolutions, this publication highlights the stewards of industry who are creating lifesaving solutions and advocating for elevated standards of health equity.
Incorporating celebrities and influencers, such as Camille Schrier, Miss USA 2020, and Dan Schneider, star of the hit Netflix documentary The Pharmacist, we delve deeper into the importance of pharmacovigilance and share stories that inspire our audience to take action. We mix these stories with a powerful leadership panel including Dr. Lipi Roy, addiction medicine expert media personality; Dr. Yuri Maricich, clinical specialist in digital therapeutics and chief medical officer of Pear Therapeutics; and Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA). Delving into the history of the opioid crisis, these thought leaders also comment on digital therapeutics, a new comprehensive approach to treating opioid use disorder. Core sponsors Pear Therapeutics and Orexo Inc. offer compelling resources with digital therapeutic solutions that are changing lives and empowering patients every day.
We invite you to explore the campaign and to join us in empowering people living with opioid use disorders as well as educate yourself to the risks and resources available to promote harm reduction strategies
